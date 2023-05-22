GREENWICH, Conn. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, today announced it has acquired Alliance Clinical Network (“ACN”), a leading comprehensive clinical site platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ACN currently owns and operates six clinical research sites serving patients, leading pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) across three states:
- Hope Clinical Research, Acclaim Clinical Research and 310 Clinical Research in California,
- Excel Clinical Research in Nevada, and
- Epic Clinical Research and Zenos Clinical Research in Texas.
With a focus on Phase II and Phase III general medicine trials and a demonstrated expertise in enrolling diverse patient populations, ACN services a range of clinical therapeutic areas, including dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, pain, vaccines and women’s health.
ACN will continue to be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Abey, who will retain a significant ownership stake in the business. Since its founding in 2014, ACN has grown rapidly through its innovative tech-enabled business model and unique approach to establishing and developing de novo sites. In 2022, the company supported more than 75 unique clinical trials for 40+ sponsors ranging from emerging biotechs to large pharma. In partnership with Amulet, ACN intends to strategically expand its footprint – both through continued de novo development and strategic acquisitions – while building on its strong presence in vaccines and enhancing its capabilities in other therapeutic areas.
“For prominent sponsors, ACN’s scalable, technology-driven approach has established the platform as a partner of choice with exceptional on-site expertise and a patient-centric focus that consistently drives successful outcomes,” said Nick Amigone, Partner at Amulet. “We see a tremendous opportunity to grow and expand the platform and the exceptional team Anthony has built to position the business for long-term success. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality results that exceed the expectations of our sponsor and CRO clients, while providing opportunities for a diverse set of patients to participate in clinical research.”
“As we accelerate our growth trajectory with an unwavering focus on quality, results and a superior start-to-finish offering for our pharma partners, the Amulet team shares our mission to position ACN as the most trusted and innovative clinical research site organization in a fragmented industry,” said Mr. Abey. “This partnership will allow us to leverage Amulet’s differentiated operational expertise as we thoughtfully grow our business, add new locations and expand our therapeutic offerings.”
“We pride ourselves on providing partners with early visibility into diverse candidate pools and access to the specific, tailored populations that are intended to drive the best possible outcomes,” said Drs. Duane Anderson and Hessam Aazami, Principal Investigators at two of ACN’s key sites. “We are committed to bringing the innovative approach we’ve developed to more locations across the country as we work with a growing number of blue chip sponsors and CROs.”
Cantor Fitzgerald served as exclusive financial advisor to ACN. Amulet was advised by Harris Williams.
About Amulet Capital Partners
Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies. Amulet focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size between $50 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.
About Alliance Clinical Network
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alliance Clinical Network (ACN) is a comprehensive clinical site platform serving patients, pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs. ACN has helped several site operators either jump-start their new business or expand their existing one through real-world expertise and a vast network of financial and operational resources. Learn more at https://allianceclinicalnetwork.com/.
