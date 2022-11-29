TAMPA, Fla. & GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, today announced that it has acquired United Vein & Vascular Centers (“UVVC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-quality vascular care treatment services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Established in Florida in 2014, UVVC has grown its footprint nationwide over the last eight years and expanded its platform to provide comprehensive vascular care treatments and services across a range of vein, arterial and persistent wound conditions. The Company’s physicians are board-certified surgeons and vein specialists that are committed to advancing the latest technologies in vascular treatment and providing the highest quality care, while delivering an all-inclusive clinic experience for patients. Today, UVVC operates across more than 30 clinical locations across Florida, Chicago, Colorado and Arizona, with plans to add more locations in both new and existing markets.
In partnering with UVVC, Amulet will support the Company’s long-term growth objectives and the expansion of high-quality treatment capabilities as patient demand for more accessible, office-based treatment settings continues to grow. Amulet will work closely with management to strategically grow the Company’s network of office locations and service mix in both existing and new markets and provide care for more complex lower extremity vascular conditions.
UVVC will continue to be led by founder and CEO Dr. Gamal Wazni and the existing management team as the Company builds on its strong track-record of organic growth and commitment to patient outcomes.
Dr. Wazni commented, “Over the last eight years, we have invested heavily in developing the clinical and operational infrastructure to rapidly scale our platform to support and care for patients in a growing, but underserved, healthcare demographic. As we look to build on our momentum and expand our national footprint, having a deeply experienced, operationally focused partner who shares our vision and commitment to patient care will make all the difference. Amulet is the ideal partner as we look to execute on our strategy and build the leading vascular care platform in the industry.”
Carl Zimmerman, Principal at Amulet, commented, “This investment represents a unique opportunity to partner with the leading management team in the vein and vascular space and deploy our extensive experience partnering with physician practice management companies to support UVVC’s next phase of growth in a dynamic, fragmented market.”
Jay Rose, Managing Partner at Amulet, added, “An estimated 100 million Americans suffer from conditions that are treatable by UVVC, and they are increasingly seeking more convenient and comfortable outpatient care options. By strategically expanding its footprint with additional de novo locations and enhancing the unique, all-inclusive vascular care delivery model that UVVC’s physicians provide, Dr. Wazni and the entire team are well positioned for long-term success. We are excited to partner with and support UVVC as they expand vascular care options for patients across the country.”
About United Vein & Vascular Centers
United Vein Centers & Vascular Centers operates IAC accredited facilities with office locations serving patients across the nation. The board-certified physicians are vein and vascular experts, supported by thoroughly trained staff, educated in all aspects of vascular health. Through superior clinical practice and by employing the latest in vein and vascular care technologies, UVVC physicians help patients improve their quality of life by relieving symptoms such as pain, aching, and swelling and mitigating downstream exacerbations caused by vascular disease. UVVC’s mission is to keep patients as healthy and active as possible, allowing them to return to their ideal lifestyle.
About Amulet Capital Partners
Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies. Amulet focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size between $50 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.
