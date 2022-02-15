BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Amundi US today announced that it has expanded its range of global sustainable equity funds to include Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund, the new name of Pioneer Global Equity Fund effective February 15, 2022.
The Fund’s global core focus complements Amundi US’s two existing global sustainable equity funds, Pioneer Global Sustainable Growth Fund and Pioneer Global Sustainable Value Fund, to provide sustainable investing options across different investment styles. Together, these funds offer investors actively managed global growth, global value, or global core strategies led by experienced portfolio management teams that incorporate ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors into their investment process. The three funds are managed by members of Amundi US’s Global Equity team.
Marco Pirondini, Head of Equities, US, and Portfolio Manager on each of the funds, said, “The change to Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund formally recognizes the Fund’s focus on investing in sustainable companies, which we believe will help the Fund continue to pursue its drive for long-term performance. The ESG analysis we incorporate into the investment process of all of our global equity funds is an important tool to identify risks and opportunities, and is an essential part of our team’s fundamental research at the company, sector, and country level.”
Charles Melanie, Head of Marketing and Product Development, Americas, for Amundi US, said, “We are seeing growing investor interest in exposure to sustainable investments, and this lineup of funds offers investors access to experienced portfolio management teams who leverage the extensive resources of our global expertise in ESG research to identify opportunities in sustainable investments worldwide.”
The name change of Pioneer Global Equity Fund to Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund, and adoption of a new investment policy and enhanced strategies, formalize the consideration of ESG factors as part of the Fund’s investment approach. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of issuers that portfolio management believes adhere to the Fund's ESG criteria. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, “ESG criteria” is defined as the exclusion of investments issued by companies significantly involved in the production of tobacco products and controversial military weapons consisting of cluster weapons, anti-personnel mines, nuclear weapons, and biological and chemical weapons, and the operation of thermal coal mines.
In selecting securities, the portfolio management team focuses on companies with sustainable business models. Companies may demonstrate a sustainable business model by having a durable competitive and financial position expected to continue to create shareholder value, and offering products and services through sound business practices and the responsible use of resources.
About Amundi US
Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally [1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs [2] and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of close to 5,300 [3] employees in 36 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.33 trillion of assets [4].
Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society
A Word About Risk:
The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. Investing in foreign and/or emerging market securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. The Fund generally excludes corporate issuers that do not meet or exceed minimum ESG standards. Excluding specific issuers limits the universe of investments available to the Fund, which may mean forgoing some investment opportunities available to funds without similar ESG standards. The Fund is subject to currency risk, meaning that the Fund could experience losses based on changes in the exchange rate between non-U.S. currencies and the U.S. dollar. Investing in small and mid-sized companies may offer the potential for higher returns, but are also subject to greater short-term price fluctuations than larger, more established companies. When interest rates rise, the prices of fixed-income securities in the Fund will generally fall. Conversely, when interest rates fall, the prices of fixed-income securities in the Fund will generally rise. The Fund may use derivatives, such as options, futures, inverse floating rate obligations, swaps, and others, which can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on Fund performance. Derivatives may have a leveraging effect on the Fund. At times, the Fund’s investments may represent industries or industry sectors that are interrelated or have common risks, making it more susceptible to any economic, political, or regulatory developments or other risks affecting those industries and sectors. These risks may increase share price volatility.
