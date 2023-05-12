ALLEN — This was not a job she sought or ever imagined. Yet here was Cheryl Jackson, the daughter of pastors and of this grief-stricken city, passing out tissues and arranging flowers.
Around her, mourners cried and embraced and prayed and signed their names on crosses in black marker and tried to make sense of it all.
If a memorial can have a mayor, it would be Jackson, 54, affectionately known by both volunteers and visitors as “Action Jackson.”
From the corner of an eye, Jackson spotted the makings of the memorial Monday morning, less than 48 hours after the mall and Allen became the site of the nation’s second-deadliest shooting this year. Eight people were killed, including three children, and seven wounded.
Jackson had planned to visit her mother’s grave when she noticed artist Roberto Marquez erecting crosses outside the mall. She made a u-turn and pulled in. Her parents, both Pentecostal pastors, always told her to follow crosses.
“What can I do?” she asked. Moments later, she was painting those crosses. Jackson, who runs Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, stayed all day and into the evening. She returned the next day, and the one after that.
She helped secure lumber donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot and extra flowers from Trader Joe’s. Worried about rain, she got businesses, including the Dallas Mavericks, to bring tarps to cover the memorial.
“Let’s make this look like our living room,” she told other volunteers who showed up. “Like Allen’s living room.”
They fashioned a slab of pavement into a carpet of red, yellow and pink rose petals. Every day, Johnson shuffles wilting flowers to the back, placing fresh bouquets in the front. She arranges the stuffed teddy bears and elephants and dolls and necklaces and letters and prayer candles given by mourners.
One day, someone absentmindedly left behind an empty bottle of water. “Oh, no. Not going to happen here,” she thought to herself before picking it up.
Mostly, though, she listens. A best friend of sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza sobbed on her shoulder. A former classmate of security guard Christian LaCour told her he took care of his grandmother. She wonders who will take care of her now.
When someone is badly hurting, Jackson simply opens her arms and lets them fall in. She is praying for them, she says. The world is praying for them.
“She is an angel sent from God,” said Irene Hernandez, who lives in McKinney and visits the memorial daily. “Somebody has to listen to these stories, and she’s bearing that burden.”
Once the memorial quiets down, Jackson wants to write a guide to help other cities cope with the aftermath of mass shootings. There is no playbook for this, she said, and it’s going to happen again.
Jackson already wonders what happens next. In a couple of days, the news cameras will disappear. The number of visitors will dwindle. The country won’t forget, but it will move on. It always does, she said.
Allen will be left to figure out how to move forward, she said. For now, Jackson remains here, straightening teddy bears and praying with strangers.
“This is my assignment,” she said. “I am supposed to be here.”
Thursday afternoon, a young woman approached the memorial. She and her husband were shopping at the mall Saturday when they heard the noise: pop pop pop pop. She can’t sleep. She can’t stop crying. She thought coming to the memorial might help.
Jackson listened, then opened her arms. The two women came together and wept.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
