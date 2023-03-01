VOORHEES, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
A novel Clinical Decision Support Tool (CDST) designed for healthcare providers managing patients with IBD who need evidence-based guidance on biologic therapy selection has achieved outstanding clinician usage.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005142/en/
Creation of the free, web-based tool was conceived in 2019 in a partnership between Parambir Dulai, MD from Northwestern University, ArcheMedX, the learning technology company overseeing the technical build, and RMEI Medical Education, LLC, a jointly accredited medical education provider. Dr. Dulai is the lead investigator of the US IBD Health Outcomes Consortium, a network of leading IBD treatment centers across the country. The tool was built using data from pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial programs for drug development and validated in a large real-world data set of patients with IBD from the Consortium database. The tool was endorsed by the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) in 2021.
“In my research over the past 10 years, the preponderance of data collected from patients indicated that a tool developed in this way could improve point of care decision-making and, ultimately, patient outcomes. Previously, clinicians didn’t have a data-driven way to choose the right biologic for the right patient,” noted Dr. Dulai.
As of January 2023, the CDST had nearly 40,000 page views and 18,548 sessions, with more uptake of the tool in the last year. Clinicians identify utilizing the tool 54% of the time for Crohn’s disease and 46% of the time for ulcerative colitis. When assessing the burden of disease, 61% of clinician’s patients were at high risk for developing a disease-related complication that prompted a predictive model assessment. The predictive model stratifies patients and provides guidance on optimal treatment selection, including probability of achieving remission, response time, follow-ups, and drug concentration.
“Predicting treatment response is transformational. Clinicians can use this tool to show patients their risk and probability of response. The tool can save patients a lot of trial and error when it comes to finding a biologic that is right for their unique clinical situation,” said Lobna Eldasher, PharmD, Senior Medical Director at RMEI.
Following participation in the most recent CDST educational activity, 100% of gastroenterologists reported intent to use the tool (82% of whom reported they would not use the tool at pre-test). Clinicians reported intended use of the tool aligns with their role in patient care. Though users reported that implementation of CDST treatment recommendations may be affected by insurance/financial issues, the predictive output of the CDST has been effective in supporting appeals.
Data from the tool will be featured in a poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in May 2023.
The CDST was launched by RMEI Medical Education, LLC on the ArcheMedX platform in tandem with a broader national education initiative supported by an independent educational grant from Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
Available for free to practicing clinicians, new users can gain immediate access to the tool here, CDST for IBD and access to the accredited educational activities here, CE Curriculum Landing Page.
About RMEI Medical Education, LLC
RMEI Medical Education, LLC (RMEI), founded in 2005, is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. The mission of RMEI is to create sustainable evidence-driven change in healthcare delivery through independent educational interventions that engage the multidisciplinary healthcare team and patients at the global, national, and local level, demonstrating real-world results through data analytics. For more information, visit www.rmei.com.
About ArcheMedX
ArcheMedX helps life sciences, healthcare organizations, medical education companies, and medical associations to better equip, evaluate, and predict clinician and team performance. Our flagship product, Ready, uses behavioral science to improve how individuals learn and retain information, leading to accelerated development and adoption of new clinical treatments and best practices. For more information, visit www.archemedx.com.
About the American Gastroenterological Association
The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research, and educational programs of the organization. For more information, visit www.gastro.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005142/en/
Margie Stefan, 215-917-6646,mstefan@rmei.com
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY CONTINUING PRACTICE MANAGEMENT PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION MANAGED CARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MEDICAL DEVICES CLINICAL TRIALS BIOTECHNOLOGY SCIENCE SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS RESEARCH HEALTH
SOURCE: RMEI Medical Education, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/01/2023 10:29 AM/DISC: 03/01/2023 10:30 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005142/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.