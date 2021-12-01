An Opportunity to Use Various Korean APIs, APPETIZER HACKATHON to Be Held for Southeast Asian Region

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021--
Hosted by Naver Cloud and organized by the Korea Software Industry Association, APPETIZER HACKATHON will accept applications for participation from December 6th (Mon.) 9 am to December 23rd (Thurs.) 3 pm (Korean Standard Time).
Hosted by Naver Cloud and organized by the Korea Software Industry Association, 1st APPETIZER HACKATHON is an opportunity to use various Korean APIs for Southeast Asian region teams. It accepts applications for participation from December 6th 9 am to December 23rd 3 pm (KST). Document screening will be carried out for two days from December 28th to 29th to select 30 finalists to participate in APPETIZER HACKATHON, and 30 teams of successful applicants will be announced on December 30th. The final online announcement and awards ceremony will be held on Jan 27th. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Held for the first time this year, APPETIZER HACKATHON chose the theme of ‘New Normal in the Post-COVID-19 Era, The Beginning of Innovation using Cloud’, to create a better world by adding creative ideas to the rapidly changing business flow due to COVID-19.
Document screening will be carried out for two days from December 28th to 29th to select 30 finalists to participate in APPETIZER HACKATHON, and 30 teams of successful applicants will be announced on December 30th.
Online orientation and seminar to announce the start of APPETIZER HACKATHON for 30 finalists will be held on January 5th (Wed.) next year. Also, 10 API participating companies will directly provide online mentoring to the finalists wishing to receive mentoring from January 10th to January 14th.
The 30 finalists must submit a presentation video recording of their ideas by January 18th (Tue.) which will be evaluated for final screening for two days from January 20th to January 21st. The videos will be evaluated based on differentiation, originality, theme suitability, feasibility, and effectiveness. Through this final screening, 8 teams will be selected for the final round on January 24th (Mon.). The final online announcement and awards ceremony to mark the hackathon's finale will be held on January 27th (Thurs.).
The total prize money of this APPETIZER HACKATHON is about USD 27,000. The 1st place team at the hackathon will receive a total of USD 5,000 in prize money, two 2nd place teams will receive USD 3,000 each, and five 3rd place teams will receive USD 1,000 each. All teams participating in the hackathon program schedule to the end will be awarded a cash prize of USD 500 even if they don’t make it to the final round.
In addition to the prize money, there are other practical benefits of this APPETIZER HACKATHON. A total of 30 participating teams that pass the document screening will be given credits worth about USD 2,500 that can be used in Naver Cloud. Furthermore, the 1st place team at the hackathon will be rewarded with approximately USD 17,000 worth of credits to use for one year on the Naver Cloud.
The early bird event will be held for 5 days from the start date of registration on December 6th to 10th, and 15 teams completing the hackathon will be given various gifts such as Apple iPad 9th generation.
Lastly, only participants living in Southeast Asian countries can apply for this hackathon. Participating teams can use 10 different APIs in the hackathon. Detailed information about this APPETIZER HACKATHON and online registration can be found on website ( www.api-appetizer.com ). Detailed information on API companies attending the hackathon can be found at www.appetizer.kr. More information is also available on the Facebook page or LinkedIn page.
