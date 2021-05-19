WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $422.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.
The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.
For the current quarter ending in August, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.72. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.53.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.65 billion.
Analog Devices shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen almost 10%. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.
