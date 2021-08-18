WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $503.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.61 to $1.83. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.68.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.75 billion.
Analog Devices shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADI