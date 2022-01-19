NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional and crypto markets, saw a strong growth of 45% in 2021, continuing a solid trend of total revenue growth of over 560% since January 2016. The success of 2021 is based on three pillars:
- Further development of analytical services based on high-quality market data
- Moving into the DeFi world
- Strengthening the firm's position in the Index Management industry
Strong core business growth is based primarily on increasing the role of B2B and retail products, answering the increased market demand for quality analytics and analytical tools. dxFeed is becoming much more than just a reliable vendor of high-quality market data reinventing itself as a provider of a variety of ready-to-use value-added services and products on top of it. Lego-like construction blocks for customers' systems enable them to get solutions to the market with unprecedented speed.
“We plan to continue developing our analytical services line. Already in the first half of 2022, we’ll be happy to introduce to the market a new product designed for day traders. They can use the product to search for investment opportunities and apply a variety of analytical tools to find their edge,” said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed.
Index Management is a relatively new business line for the company, which dxFeed launched in 2020. Yet, in a short time, index products with listed futures launched for The Small Exchange, Miami Exchange, and Susquehanna International. “While we plan to remain an Index Management provider of choice for our customers in 2022, we also plan to release our own family of indices, including alternative equity, commodity, volatility, OTC, DeFi/Crypto, FX Options, and Fixed Income indices,” added Oleg Solodukhin.
In 2021, dxFeed eagerly jumped into the new world of DeFi rapidly developing opportunities. The company already provides market data through its ChainLink node and has partnered with API3 and SupraOracle. Along with the offer of real-time and historical data on Crypto exchanges (CEX), dxFeed has expanded its reach into Decentralized exchanges (DEX). The firm will keep adding multiple onchain data to its portfolio, including quality pricing information from DEX.
“Our partners and we strongly believe in this industry’s rapid growth and development, which outpaces the traditional financial services markets by order of magnitude. To celebrate that we have staged an artistic NFT provocation at the Signature Art Basel VIP Networking Reception in Miami last December,” said Dmitrii Parilov, Managing Director of dxFeed.
B2B2C (retail) partnership network is another area of the company's activity that has been steadily growing since its launch in 2020. The number of retail platforms tightly integrated with dxFeed market data has grown to nine trading platforms, including NinjaTrader, Medved Trader, MotiveWave, Easy Scalp, and others.
In 2022, the new terminal product will be launched, targeting retail users, which will be focused on deep market research, traditional charting widgets with value-added premium services, and real-time exchange and OTC data.
About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2020 IMD & IRD awards honors, it’s the Best Analytics and Technology Provider. dxFeed’s primary focus is delivering financial information and services to buy–and sell–side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).
