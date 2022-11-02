DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
The "Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this tremendously lucrative industry scenario, the report presents an analysis of the Global Robots Industry, Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022. The report is a complete coverage of this highly lucrative market and looks at the very basics of robotics from the future perspective of the industry.
The report begins with an analysis of the basics of robotics, such as an understanding of the market, the history of robots, power sources, research and development in the field, etc.
Moving on after an industry definition, we analyze the global robots industry through industry statistics, industry value and volume analysis, and an analysis of the industry segmentation. We also include a Porter's Five Forces Strategic analysis in the report, which looks at the buyer and supplier power in the industry, along with the competitive rivalry and the threat of new entrants.
An analysis of the market share of leading players is followed by an analysis of the major players themselves. Leading industry contributors analyzed in this report include ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc Corporation, Denso Corporation, and many others.
Robotics has been breaking out of the niche markets it had been shunted in previous years. The COVID-19 pandemic sharply shifted the focus to how robots can help us in various fields without compromising human safety. The significant uptick is mainly due to explosive growth in commercially viable professional service, military, and security robots, in addition to its traditional strengths in manufacturing, medicine, surgery, planetary exploration, and handling hazardous materials.
In 2020, the global market for robots was valued at just over USD 25 billion, and it is expected to grow rapidly to reach nearly USD 75 billion by the end of 2026, with the industrial robots segment continuing to be the largest segment, followed by professional service robots.
The global market for robots experienced great hype during the first decade of the new millennium but was hit hard by the recession, which flattened its growth before 2009. However, by 2010 robots were back on track and are expected to continue healthy growth through 2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic truly brought the utilization and need for robots to the front of the industry as new robot technologies were launched and used, including robots for cleaning and disinfection services. Most robots today work in industrial settings performing highly specialized jobs, but a new breed of domestic, professional, and security robots is opening the door to a new era of smarter robots that can handle open environments and less precise instructions.
The future perspective of the global robots industry all the way to 2026 concludes this cutting-edge offering
Key Topics Covered:
A. Executive Summary
B. Introduction to Robotics
B.1 What is Robotics?
B.2 History of Robots
B.3 Power Sources
B.4 Controlling a Robot
B.5 Robotics R&D
C. Industry Definition
D. Global Robots Industry
D.1 Industry Statistics
D.2 Industry Value & Volume
D.3 Industry Segmentation
E. Global Robots Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategic Analysis
E.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
E.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
E.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
E.4 Threat of New Entrants
E.5 Threat of Substitutes
F. Market Share
G. Major Industry Players
G.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.3 Financial Analysis
G.4 SWOT Analysis
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau SpA (Stellantis N.V)
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
- Kuka AG
- Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.
- Omron Adept Technologies Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Staubli International AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
