Anavasi Diagnostics Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for The AscencioDx COVID-19 Test and The AscencioDx Molecular Detector

Reusable for at least 3,000 test cycles, The AscencioDx® Molecular Detector creates less biowaste while also providing quick, accurate, and affordable test results for the detection of SARS-Cov-2 RNA in as little as 20 minutes. The AscencioDx proprietary platform will enable rapid product development of new viral and bacterial targets, including influenza, RSV, sexual health-related strains, and more.