In keeping with Anchor Peabody’s history of focusing its efforts in niches with the most active merger and acquisition (“M&A”) transaction activity - Anchor Peabody has initiated coverage of the home improvement retail (“HIR”) sector. Our coverage will include all of the constituents in and around hardware retailing, home centers and hardware stores with a goal of accumulating the type of granular industry knowledge necessary to help our clients achieve outsized M&A outcomes.
Leading Anchor Peabody’s effort in Home Improvement Retail is Brett Millard. Brett joined Anchor Peabody as a Vice President in 2019 to focus entirely on M&A in the U.S. building industry. Mr. Millard has over ten (10) years of financial advisory and investment banking experience, and five (5) years of experience in building products serving the home improvement retail and lumber and building material (“LBM”) sectors. For more information about Anchor Peabody’s HIR coverage and Brett Millard,click here.
Consolidation is ramping up in this highly fragmented market.
The Home Improvement Retail Industry is going through significant change due to consolidation. In addition to several independent HIR companies engaging in M&A, institutional capital and HIR buying cooperatives have, or will start, platform investments to acquire HIR businesses as they seek synergies such as purchasing power, geographic diversification, and larger enterprises to rollout online solutions. With over 30,000 home center and hardware stores in the United States, the industry remains highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation.
Positive tailwinds favor industry growth in the near future.
Since 2020, the home improvement sector has been booming. Some of this growth was pulled forward due to pandemic-induced demand, a period of low interest rates, COVID stimulus packages, and the exponential rise in home prices. Despite the current challenging market environment, HIR has remained resilient throughout 2022 and is expected to fare better during this cyclical downturn before returning to a long-term growth trajectory – which some have coined a potential ‘Golden Era of Remodeling’. To read our most recent, detailed HIR Industry Update,click here.
Visit with us at the upcoming Golden Hammer Awards.
From January 30 th to February 2 nd 2023, we will be attending the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas and sponsoring HBS Dealer’s Golden Hammer Awards. If you would like to meet with Brett Millard to discuss anything currently going on in HIR, please contact him at bmillard@anchorpeabody.com or call (317) 774-4497.
About Anchor Peabody
Anchor Peabody is a premier investment banking firm comprised of former owners, operators and investors in the building industry. The firm combines over 100 years of experience with a modern approach to banking to align with client objectives and eliminate banker burnout from the industry model. For more information, visit anchorpeabody.com.
