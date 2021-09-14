SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Andersen Global adds breadth to its platform in Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with tax and legal firm VDB Loi Limited, extending the organization’s geographic coverage to include Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.
Comprised of 10 Partners and over 200 professionals, VDB Loi Limited’s general areas of practice include corporate, finance and disputes, specializing in energy and infrastructure, real estate, telecom, foreign investment and taxation. The full-service firm, founded in 2012 by Senior Partner Edwin Vanderbruggen and Managing Partner Jean Loi, is consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners, TheLegal 500 and IFLR 1000 and was awarded Tax Firm of the Year in 2020 by International Tax Review.
“We strive to be a benchmark organization in the region who sets the standard for quality across industries,” said Jean. “Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to work with tax and legal experts from around the world and expands our capabilities to serve clients seamlessly as they scale their operations globally.”
“Through previous interactions, we have seen VDB Loi Limited’s commitment to stewardship and best-in-class service,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “They have built a competitive platform in their respective markets, which positions us for further growth as we aim to build a formidable presence in the region.”
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 298 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
