Andersen is proud to announce the promotion of 23 Managing Directors across 11 offices nationwide.
“Congratulations to our new Managing Directors on this significant milestone in their careers. We are proud to recognize these individuals for their continued contributions to the firm and their respective practices. These leaders consistently demonstrate both stewardship and excellence in their work with our clients and our people,” said U.S. Country Managing Director, Dan DePaoli. “We are very optimistic about the role this latest class of promotes will have in shaping the future of Andersen.”
As of January 1, 2023, Andersen will have more than 250 Managing Directors throughout the United States.
Bill Long, Boston
- Bill is a member of the USNT practice in Boston and specializes in corporate taxation and consolidated income tax returns, including the impact of IRC Section 382 on loss corporations.
Katie McCue, Chicago
- Katie is a member of the Private Client Services (PCS) practice in Chicago and specializes in trust and estate tax planning and tax compliance for high net worth individuals.
Jacob Seitz, Chicago
- Jacob is a member of the State and Local Tax (SALT) practice in Chicago and specializes in state and local income tax planning, compliance, and controversy.
Peter Speranza, Chicago
- Peter is a member of the Commercial practice in Chicago and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for operating partnerships, including tax due diligence and transaction structuring and qualified small business stock.
Mark Lonnecker, Houston
- Mark is a member of the Commercial practice in Houston and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for upstream energy companies and high net worth families as well as business reorganization and restructuring of distressed entities in the energy sector.
Jonathan Storms, Houston
- Jonathan is a member of the Commercial practice in Houston and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for corporations and partnerships in the energy sector, accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, tax due diligence and mergers and acquisitions.
Daniel Johnson, Los Angeles
- Daniel is a member of the PCS practice in Los Angeles and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for ultra-high net worth individuals, trusts, and related pass-through entities.
Patrick Lavelle, Los Angeles
- Patrick is a member of the Commercial practice in Los Angeles and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for venture-backed and closely held corporations, mergers and acquisitions, transaction tax and compensation and benefits.
James Chu, Orange County
- James is a member of the Private Accounting Solutions (PAS) practice in Orange County and specializes in financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, reporting, and accounting for high-net-worth individuals and businesses.
Peter Elek, Metro DC
- Peter is a member of the SALT practice in McLean and specializes in state income and franchise tax consulting and compliance, sales and use tax, employment tax, credits and incentives and tax controversy.
Keith Winchester, Metro DC
- Keith is a member of the Commercial practice in McLean and specializes in accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, tax compliance and consulting for publicly held, middle market and start-up entities, and mergers and acquisitions.
Caitlin Bradley, Metro New York
- Caitlin is a member of the US National Tax (USNT) practice in New York and specializes in IRS procedures and tax controversies as well as research and development tax credits and IRC Section 174 deductions.
Richard Dauman, Metro New York
- Richard is a member of the PCS practice in Long Island and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for ultra-high net worth individuals as well as the structuring and operations for family offices.
Andrei Karp, Metro New York
- Andrei is a member of the Commercial practice in New York and specializes in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, restructurings, and divestitures for corporate and private equity investors.
Melissa Tegano, Metro New York
- Melissa is a member of the SALT practice in Long Island and specializes in state and local tax, managing all state aspects of tax compliance and accounting for income tax under ASC 740.
Fiona Wallace, Metro New York
- Fiona is a member of the Valuation practice in New York and specializes in the valuations of intangible assets and businesses, including IRC Section 409A valuations, purchase price valuations and the valuation of carried and capital interest.
Kelly Ackel Crug, San Francisco
- Kelly is a member of the Valuation practice in San Francisco and specializes in the valuation of closely held business, business interests, intangible assets, derivatives, intellectual property, and debt instruments.
Brian O’Connor, San Francisco
- Brian is a member of the Commercial practice in San Francisco and specializes in tax due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, including the related structuring, tax compliance, accounting and provision reporting issues.
Christy Peterson, San Francisco
- Christy is a member of the Valuation practice in San Francisco and specializes in the valuation of closely held businesses, business interests, intangible assets, intellectual property, debt instruments and derivatives.
Jason Woolsey, San Francisco
- Jason is a member of the PCS practice in San Francisco and specializes in tax compliance and consulting for ultra high net worth individuals and families, including advising on qualified small business stock (QSBS), equity compensation packages, and wealth transfer considerations.
Randy Pedersoli, Silicon Valley
- Randy is a member of the SALT practice in Silicon Valley and specializes in state and local tax due diligence and analysis, mergers and acquisitions planning and the state and local impact of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740.
Jin Choi, Seattle
- Jin is a member of the SALT practice in Seattle and specializes in state and local tax compliance and consulting for large corporations, including refund requests, letter rulings, appeals, planning and restructuring, and nexus analysis.
Ralph Elder, Seattle
- Ralph is a member of the Commercial practice in Seattle and specializes in accounting for income taxes, closely held businesses, and partnership taxation.
Andersen is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. In the U.S., Andersen has more than 1,500 personnel located in 21 cities across the country.
