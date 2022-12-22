LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--
Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Seger to the Board of Directors of RōBEX LLC (“RōBEX”), one of its portfolio companies. RōBEX is a precision integrator of industrial robots. With the addition of Seger to the RōBEX Board, Angeles is taking the next step in its strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005109/en/
“Tony brings a significant depth of experience in C-level leadership and Board experience to RōBEX . His insights on operational transformation and change management will be invaluable to the Board and senior leadership team ,” said Matt Hively, Operating Partner at Angeles Operations Group.
Seger founded the Tooling Tech Group in 1982 and spent 15 years as the CEO. Tooling Tech Group has grown to become the largest tooling provider in North America, with 650+ employees, 11 modern facilities, and over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space across four states. The company earned a reputation for manufacturing the highest quality tooling for casting, molding, forging, and stamping for metals and composite materials. He specializes in bringing organizational strategy and efficiency to the companies he leads and advises.
“I am honored to be appointed to the RōBEX Board of Directors. For 30 years, my passion has been growing and transforming companies and creating value for customers and stakeholders in the industrial manufacturing sector. I look forward to bringing this perspective to the Board of Directors at RōBEX,” said Anthony Seger.
About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC
Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.
About RōBEX
RōBEX is a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. The company uses its uncommon experience and expertise to bring value to customers through robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, go to https://robex.us/.
If you would like more information, please email info@angelesequity.com.
This is not an offer or solicitation to sell securities.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005109/en/
CONTACT: Michelle Barry
Chameleon Collective for Angeles
+1 (603) 809-2748
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA OHIO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING FINANCE AEROSPACE OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Angeles Equity Partners, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/22/2022 07:25 AM/DISC: 12/22/2022 07:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005109/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.