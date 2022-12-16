North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain likely. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.