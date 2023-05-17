FILE - Angelina Jolie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eternals' on Oct. 27, 2021, in London. Jolie announced a new fashion venture Wednesday aimed at allowing customers to participate in the making of their own creations with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world. The actress, director, and former United Nations goodwill ambassador and special envoy said on Instagram and the new website of Atelier Jolie that the project will make use of deadstock fabric and vintage materials.