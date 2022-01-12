NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022--
Twin Brook Capital Partners (“Twin Brook” or the “Firm”), the middle market direct lending subsidiary of Angelo Gordon, today announced that it committed $3.5 billion to private equity sponsors in support of healthcare transactions last year, completing 60 healthcare transactions across 33 subsectors. The Firm served as lead agent on nearly all the healthcare transactions it supported in 2021, which included 28 new platform financings and 32 add-on financings.
An experienced lender in the space, Twin Brook has deployed over $6.5 billion across 169 middle market healthcare transactions since inception.
“2021 was a record year for the Twin Brook team. With private equity activity in the healthcare space at an all-time high, we continued to serve as a reliable lending partner to both new and existing sponsor clients – growing market share and putting $3.5 billion to work in support of their investments in the sector. We also further enhanced and expanded our team, which now includes over 20 healthcare-focused professionals,” said Senior Partner Faraaz Kamran, who focuses on Twin Brook’s healthcare lending business. “Heading into 2022, deal flow and demand for accelerated transaction timelines remain robust. With our scale, experience, and ample buying power, we are well equipped to work hand-in-hand with sponsors and borrowers as they seek to navigate this environment and look forward to continuing to support their abilities to execute on the wealth of opportunities in this space with our tailored financing solutions.”
Twin Brook focuses on loans to private equity-owned companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million, with an emphasis on companies with $25 million of EBITDA and below. The Firm targets senior financing opportunities up to $400 million with hold sizes across the Twin Brook platform ranging from $25 million up to $150 million. Since inception in the fourth quarter of 2014, Twin Brook has closed over 890 transactions and provided total arranged commitments of approximately $21.8 billion.
ABOUT TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
Twin Brook Capital Partners is a direct lending finance company focused on providing cash-flow based financing solutions for the middle market private equity community. The Firm is managed by highly experienced, dedicated professionals who have successfully worked together throughout their careers at leading middle market lending institutions. Twin Brook’s flexible product suite allows for tailored financing solutions for leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, add-on acquisitions, growth capital, and other situations. For more information, visit www.twincp.com.
ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO., L.P.
Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $48 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.
