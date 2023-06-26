Angry@Arthritis Founder and Osteoarthritis Patient Steve O’Keeffe Applauds ARPA-H Moonshot to Find a Cure as He Works to Eliminate Joint Replacements

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
Osteoarthritis (OA) cripples 1 in 7 American adults. That’s more than 32 million people – including tech entrepreneur and non-profit Angry@Arthritis founder Steve O’Keeffe.
Steve O'Keeffe, Founder, Angry@Arthritis
O’Keeffe commented on the announcement of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health’s (ARPA-H) new Novel Innovations for Tissue Regeneration in OsteoArthritis (NITRO) program – America’s moonshot to cure OA:
“Right now, the only FDA-approved treatment is to cut out and replace OA joints with synthetics that limit mobility and break down in 10-15 years. That’s unacceptable, and yet every year Americans get 2.5 million of these replacements because it’s our only option. We’re thrilled ARPA-H announced an OA moonshot to find out if we can help our joints heal themselves. This is huge news, and we’re going to do all we can to actively support this breakthrough program.”
Last month Angry@Arthritis and the Arthritis Foundation hosted Dr. Ross Uhrich, who heads NITRO at ARPA-H; U.S. Representatives Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI); and, leading researchers at the 1 st Annual OA Innovation Shark Tank on Capitol Hill to build an action plan to, as O’Keeffe says, “sling artificial joint replacements on the scrap heap.”
About Angry@Arthritis
Angry@Arthritis is a new 501(c)(3) focused on attacking and eliminating osteoarthritis. We provide the patient’s guide to OA, raise money to fund new cures, and advocate for OA to the U.S. Congress. Stay in touch. Follow us on Facebook @AngryAtArthritis and on Twitter @AngryArthritis.
