AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical group company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Prof. Andrés Cervantes to its Scientific Advisory Board.
Andrés Cervantes is Professor of Medicine at the University of Valencia, Spain. He completed his training in Medical Oncology at the University Hospital in Valencia, one of the leading centres in Spain in promoting and training in Medical Oncology since 1980. After completing his clinical training, he got a research fellowship for two years at the Free University Hospital in Amsterdam, where he obtained his PhD degree with a work on multidrug resistance in the Cellular Pharmacology Lab of this institution under the mentorship of Prof. Bob Pinedo. He is currently an active investigator in the area of gastrointestinal cancer and new drug development.
The SAB will work closely with AnHeart’s leadership team, as the Company advances the clinical development of its lead investigational drug candidate taletrectinib, a next-generation investigational ROS1/NTRK inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Additional Members of AnHeart’s Scientific Advisory Board are as follows:
Sai-Hong Ignatius Ou, M.D., Ph.D., Health Science Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology Oncology at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine
D. Ross Camidge, M.D., Ph.D., Joyce Zeff Chair in Lung Cancer Research, Director, Thoracic Oncology, University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus
Caicun Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Department of Oncology, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, Director of Cancer Institute of Tongji University Medical School, Chairman of the Oncology Department of Tongji University
David A. Reardon, M.D., Professor, Clinical Director, Center for Neuro-Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard University
Takashi Seto, M.D., Director, National Kyushu Cancer Center, Thoracic Oncology / Clinical Oncology & Research, LC-SCRUM-Japan
About AnHeart Therapeutics
AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”), a Cayman Islands entity (registered name AnBio Therapeutics Ltd.), is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical group company developing a broad pipeline of novel or next-generation precision oncology therapeutics with high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, taletrectinib, is a next-generation ROS1 and NTRK inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials for the first-line and second-line ROS1 fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NTRK fusion positive solid tumors. The Company’s pipeline also includes AB-218, a mIDH1 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials for lower grade glioma, cholangiocarcinoma, AML and other tumors and AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in Phase 1 studies to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor or chemotherapies in NSCLC, ovarian cancer and breast cancers. The Company operates from offices in the US and China. For more information, please visit www.anhearttherapeutics.com.
