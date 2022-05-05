BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.
Anika shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.56, a decline of 50% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK
