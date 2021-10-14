SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2021--
In honor of National Bullying Prevention Month this month, The Cook Center for Human Connection and Wonder Media have released new, timely episodes of My Life is Worth Living ™, the first animated series dedicated to teen mental health. The new story arc centers on Kyle, a character dealing with bullying online and in-person and unhealthy coping mechanisms but finds help in overcoming his mental health struggles.
According to a 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018. At the same time about 37% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 have been bullied online. Young people who experience cyberbullying are at a greater risk than those who don’t for both self-harm and suicidal behaviors.
“Teenagers all over the world can relate to Kyle’s struggle with bullying,” said Anne Brown, president and CEO of the Cook Center for Human Connection. “Through the power of animation, the new episodes show how Kyle displays the courage necessary to accept help when it is offered—something many teens don’t see as an option.”
After making an embarrassing mistake during a soccer match, Kyle becomes the target of bullying. Instead of seeking support from his father or friends, Kyle turns to alcohol and begins to have suicidal thoughts. With the support of his dad, his peers, and a therapist, Kyle gains positive coping skills.
“Kyle’s story and this entire series centers on hope -- helping young kids and teens see that there are people in their lives who can help and their lives can get better,” said Terry Thoren, Wonder Media CEO and former CEO of Klasky Csupo, which produced hit show Rugrats.
My Life is Worth Living is produced by the Cook Center for Human Connection, a Utah-based nonprofit, in partnership with Wonder Media. Designed by a team of doctors, social workers, and suicide experts, it models positive mental health coping strategies through the stories of five relatable teen characters over 20 episodes. The series was created to support teens as well as mental health helpers such as peers, family members, teachers, and other adults.
Watch the first episode of Kyle’s story arc on YouTube with a new one released each week in October. All My Life Is Worth Living episodes will be translated into Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.
For more information on My Life is Worth Living, visit mylifeisworthliving.org.
About the Cook Center for Human Connection
The mission of the Cook Center is to bring together the best organizations, programs and products to prevent suicide, provide mental health support, and enhance human connections vital for people to thrive. The foundation’s current focus is on supporting children, families, and schools in eradicating suicide, as well as offering resources and support for those with mental health issues and their caregivers. This is done through a variety of grants to schools, programs for parents, and global resources to bring greater awareness to the support needed for those affected by suicide. Learn more at CookCenterforHumanConnection.org or MyLifeIsWorthLiving.org/joinourcause.
About Wonder Media
Wonder Media is a Los Angeles animation studio founded by Terry Thoren. Following his success as CEO of Klasky Csupo, the studio that produced Rugrats and Wild Thornberrys, Thoren left Hollywood on a mission to develop animated series that have social impact. The studio produces animated stories to prevent trauma for children and teens of all ages. Working with such organizations as Global Institute for Habits of Mind, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, and the Betty Ford Children's Center, Wonder Media has connected children and teens at risk with content that addresses hunger, social-emotional learning, critical thinking, the prevention of child sex abuse, and more. Learn more at Wonder.media.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005173/en/
CONTACT: Kristen Plemon
PR with Panache!
616-994-2869
KEYWORD: UTAH UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS PARENTING FAMILY ONLINE PRIMARY/SECONDARY CONSUMER EDUCATION ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Cook Center for Human Connection
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/14/2021 12:11 PM/DISC: 10/14/2021 12:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005173/en