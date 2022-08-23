FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. The coroner's office says actor Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash and the death has been ruled an accident. The cause of her death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed.