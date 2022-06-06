Less than a month after her campaign denied she was leaving the Florida gubernatorial race, Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo is announcing plans to run for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
Taddeo confirmed the move to the Herald on Monday afternoon, about two weeks from the end of the qualifying period to appear on the ballot for the Aug. 23 primary. Among the Democratic candidates running to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican, is Miami commissioner Ken Russell.
“Frankly, a lot has happened in the last few weeks and after the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, I actually had a pretty [hard] heart-to-heart conversation with my daughter and I knew what I needed to do,” Taddeo told the Herald, saying her decision to drop out of the governor’s race was a result of “a combination of a lot of things.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.