Anodyne Nanotech, Inc., a venture-backed biotechnology company based in Boston and specializing in the transdermal delivery of biologics, announced today the appointment of Jeff Mihm as a member of its Board of Directors.
Mr. Mihm previously served as the CEO of Noven Pharmaceuticals, a leading transdermal company. During his tenure as CEO, Noven gained FDA approval of a novel transdermal prescription patch product, transformed its manufacturing and quality systems and implemented a new strategic direction for the company. Mr. Mihm has significant experience with strategic partnerships and licensing transactions, including through Noven’s long-running joint venture with Novartis. Mr. Mihm played an integral role in the $428 million sale of Noven to Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals. He currently serves as the Executive-in-Residence at the College of Pharmacy and the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Mihm to our Board of Directors," said Anodyne CEO Jake Lombardo. "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. We are confident he will be a valuable addition to Anodyne as we advance our Hero Patch platform and develop innovative new products for the delivery of biologics, with a specific focus on peptide therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies.”
“I am excited to join Anodyne’s Board of Directors and start working with the management team,” said Mr. Mihm. “I believe Anodyne’s microneedle platform technology has the potential to completely transform the transdermal industry and provide tremendous benefits to future patients.”
About Anodyne Nanotech
Anodyne Nanotech is a Boston-based biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health by developing innovative and efficient methods of delivering biologic drugs. The company is advancing its patented, solid state porous microneedle technology— the Hero Patch —to deliver clinically-meaningful doses of macro-molecules without the need for injections via traditional hypodermic needles. For more information about Anodyne Nanotech, Inc., please visit https://www.theheropatch.com
