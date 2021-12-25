North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and freezing rain early will changeover to snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain early will changeover to snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.