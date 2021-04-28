CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another large fire drawing help from multiple communities damaged a Concord, New Hampshire, residence on Wednesday, firefighters said. There were no injuries.
Five people inside the home were able to evacuate. When firefighters arrived at the four-unit house at about 12:30 a.m., the fire was on a second-floor deck and had extended into the third floor and attic. The fire was brought under control at about 4:10 a.m.
Due to the size and age of the house, the fire entered multiple void spaces between walls and floors, creating for some very challenging conditions, firefighters said.
Eighteen communities helped fight the fire and cover empty fire stations in Concord.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
A large fire that started Monday night at a 24-unit apartment building in Concord displaced dozens of residents. Several people were hurt.