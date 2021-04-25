North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.