EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Ansa Biotechnologies, a pioneer of next-generation DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Lorna Neilson, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. She brings to Ansa more than 20 years of life sciences leadership experience, from business and corporate development to marketing and new product development. Lorna will be responsible for shaping Ansa’s commercial business strategy and leading the expansion of its commercial operations and team.
“Lorna has extensive business development experience with several globally recognized life sciences companies and has a very strong track record of commercializing new technologies and driving business growth,” said Daniel Lin-Arlow, CEO & Co-Founder. “Her technical background, broad business expertise, and leadership will be invaluable as we commercialize our long-write DNA synthesis technology.”
Dr. Neilson joins Ansa from Takara Bio USA, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of reagents, kits, and instruments for the life sciences, where she was Vice President of Corporate Development. During her 10-year tenure at Takara, she was responsible for corporate strategy, commercial supply, licensing and other business transactions, and she also led the strategy and commercialization efforts for Takara’s worldwide reproductive health testing business, establishing partnerships, overseeing new product development and launch.
Prior to Takara, she founded a consulting group and assisted many early-stage and established biotech companies with their business and commercialization strategy plans. She also held leadership positions in marketing and business development at a number of leading life science companies including Sequenom, Applied Biosystems and Invitrogen (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), as well as technical and product development roles at several startup companies.
“The ability to accurately and reliably write DNA has the potential to revolutionize biology. Ansa’s ability to make longer, accurate and more reliable DNA with its proprietary DNA synthesis technology will power future innovations in medicine, agriculture, industrial biology, and other applications,” Neilson said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the business strategy and commercialization efforts at Ansa, and I’m excited to work alongside the team to help realize this potential.”
Dr. Neilson holds a B.A. degree in Biology from California State University, Northridge, a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from University of Southern California, and completed her postdoctoral research in Molecular Genetics at UC San Diego.
About Ansa Biotechnologies
Ansa Biotechnologies is building a fast and reliable DNA synthesis service to accelerate synthetic biology research. Our core technology is a novel DNA synthesis method based on enzymes that is faster, cleaner, and more accurate than existing methods. For more information, visit ansabio.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
For partnering inquiries or information about Ansa’s early access program, emailDNA@ansabio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005164/en/
CONTACT: Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Ansa Biotechnologies
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/06/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005164/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.