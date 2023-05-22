EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., a pioneer of next-generation DNA synthesis, today announced that it has synthesized and delivered complex clonal DNA sequences to multiple customers participating in its Early Access Program. Additionally, Ansa’s first Early Access customer, Enoda Cellworks, has successfully completed functional testing of an initial set of promoter sequences received from Ansa that included long GC and AT stretches, repeats and secondary structures. Daniel Lin-Arlow, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Ansa Biotechnologies, will present more information regarding these milestones at the SynBioBeta conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 11:46 a.m. PT.
“At Ansa, we recognize that scientists often face challenges obtaining complex DNA sequences in a reasonable time frame, if at all,” said Dr. Lin-Arlow. “We received a tremendous response to the announcement of our Early Access Program and are working hard to build out capacity so that we can provide customers with the complex DNA they want.”
Enoda is developing a platform to precisely engineer every facet of cells to maximize their therapeutic potential and cure diseases that have been left behind by traditional medicine — in essence, engineering the right cell type with the right tools for the right indication.
“At Enoda, we believe that the cells that make up our bodies hold the key to cure everything that afflicts us,” said Michael Chavez, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Enoda. “Our mission is to chart the phenotypic landscape of our cells, discovering ways to transform them into potent disease fighting machines. Through our collaboration with Ansa, we were able to procure complex promoter sequences and we have now completed functional testing of the first set of promoters they sent us. We are extremely excited about the results and are pushing forward with these promoters to control gene expression in our engineered cells.”
Ansa recently synthesized additional inducible promoter sequences with challenging repeats for Enoda, and Ansa has also provided DNA sequences to two other customers whose sequences were rejected from other vendors because of repeat sequences and high GC content.
“We are excited to begin to offer scientists a solution to a longstanding problem in genetic engineering — synthesis of complex DNA sequences,” said Sebastian Palluk, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Ansa Biotechnologies. “Our enzyme-based approach will eliminate bottlenecks in biological research, opening up new possibilities for advancing genetic design for therapeutic development and other synthetic biology applications.”
Through Ansa’s Early Access Program for clonal synthetic genes, scientists will be empowered to explore areas they have not been able to previously because the sequences were too difficult to synthesize. To join the Early Access Program, visit ansabio.com/early-access.
