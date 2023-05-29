TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2023--
In recent years, the emphasis on work-life balance and time performance has been spreading. In response to this burgeoning demand, Ant technologies Co., Ltd. has filed an innovative patent that introduces a new method of attributing value to 'time'. Now, both the time you've spent in the past and the time you will spend in the future can be assigned a monetary value.
The patent filed by Ant technologies introduces a breakthrough concept. It allows individuals to segment time from their past and future, create a digital folder for each time slot, and store related media, including images, videos, and text, on the blockchain. This remarkable innovation empowers us to bestow value on our time itself.
Imagine recording and sharing your precious memories, or even purchasing memorable moments of celebrities or athletes. What about selling future time for coaching or advisory sessions using your unique skills and knowledge, or for engaging in valuable communication?
The patent also proposes usage as a social networking service. Users can post their own time and share it with people across the globe, potentially unlocking new business opportunities and fostering a sense of global community.
Moreover, the patent extends into the realm of the metaverse. With the ability to trade time within virtual spaces, users can relive historic scenes, experience memorable moments of celebrities, and engage in unprecedented immersive experiences. Trading future time within the metaverse can also facilitate promises of unique experiences unattainable in the physical world.
Ant Technologies' revolutionary approach to time utilization is redefining our values and business practices. This patented technology allows us to monetize our past and future time, share it freely, and continually discover new experiences.
Imagine a world where people from all over the globe can trade their past and future time. The day is near when someone might invest in the opportunity to share a meal with a future version of you, or when you might purchase the memories your partner experienced a decade ago.
Ant Technologies is at the forefront of this upheaval, creating the future of time monetization.
Ant Technologies will revolutionize time monetization in the near future.
Company Overview
Ant Technologies Co., Ltd.
Address: 2F41, 3-33-6 Umejima, Adachi-ku, Tokyo, Japan
CEO: Taiki Kiba
Business: Obtaining business model patents
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005814/en/
CONTACT: Contact Information
Ant Technologies Co., Ltd.
Taiki Kiba
Telephone: +81-50-6865-0005
Email:info@ant-tech.jp
Twitter: @Ant_tech_jp
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES METAVERSE BLOCKCHAIN DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Ant Technologies Co., Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/29/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/29/2023 10:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005814/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.