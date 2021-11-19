SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
Antelope, an omni-channel, pet consumer platform focused on delivering high-quality, natural pet products, announced its acquisition of Bocce’s Bakery (“Bocce’s”), an all-natural, limited-ingredient pet treats company. Bocce’s will continue to operate under its brand name within Antelope.
Bocce’s Bakery was founded in 2010 by Andrea Tovar after Andrea had a difficult time finding simple, natural treats for her dog, Bocce. Andrea started baking treats in her NYC apartment with the belief that dogs deserve real food. Natalia Tovar, Andrea’s sister joined the business in the first year. Eleven years later, Bocce’s has grown into one of the fastest growing brands in pet treats, with a full line of treats of over 75 SKUs of all-natural, innovative recipes for dogs (and soon cats) of all ages. Bocce’s treats are carried in thousands of retail stores across the nation and can be found in local independent pet stores, natural grocery chains, and national retailers such as Target, Petsmart, Petco, and Shake Shack. Andrea and Natalia will continue as Senior Advisors to the company.
Antelope was launched by Alpine Investors (“Alpine”) and Founder and CEO, Wendy Wen, with the mission to build a next-generation conglomerate of high-quality natural pet brands. Wendy was previously the Co-Founder and COO of SENREVE, a digitally-native, omni-channel luxury handbag brand, where she’d built the business from the ground up to a globally recognized name.
"We started Bocce’s in a small oven and could not be more proud of how our customers have stood behind our mission over the past decade. In considering the next step in Bocce’s growth trajectory, we have found Alpine to be unique in their energy, enthusiasm, and care for our brand," said Andrea. "We are confident that Alpine and Wendy will continue to build on Bocce’s strong foundation while maintaining Bocce’s quality promise and our commitment to making a positive change in the pet aisle. We are excited about the opportunities that partnering with Alpine will unlock for Bocce’s and look forward to this next chapter in the Bocce’s story.”
"The company that Andrea and Natalia have built is unmatched in its product, branding, and values," said Wendy, CEO of Antelope. "I am thrilled to partner with Bocce’s and am committed to preserving the unique DNA that has made Bocce’s so successful while investing in the infrastructure to help the brand scale to the next level.”
About Bocce’s Bakery
Bocce’s was founded in 2010 in a West Village kitchen with a mixer, an oven, and a scruffy mutt named Bocce with the belief that dogs deserve better. Better food with fresher, simpler, all-natural ingredients, and lots of treats! Bocce’s treats can now be found nationally – stocked in independent pet stores across the US, retailers such as Target, Petco, Chewy, and specialty locations such as Shake Shack. To learn more, visit: www.boccesbakery.com
About Antelope
Antelope was founded in August 2021 with the mission to elevate the lives of all pets by delivering the highest quality products across all consumable categories. Antelope aims to buy, build and grow the best pet consumable brands across all verticals. Business owners interested in learning more about partnerships with Antelope should contact Tyler Frances at tyler@alpineinvestors.com. To learn more, visit: www.antelopepets.com.
About Alpine Investors
Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.
