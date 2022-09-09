TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies that target inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee

Outcome

% For

% Withheld

 

 

Robert E. Hoffman

Elected

89.12%

10.88%

 

Roderick Flower

Elected

94.91%

5.09%

 

Amal Khouri

Elected

93.51%

6.49%

 

Dan Legault

Elected

90.14%

9.86%

 

Walt Macnee

Elected

93.91%

6.09%

 

Jennifer McNealey

Elected

93.67%

6.33%

 

John L. Wallace

Elected

94.31%

5.69%

 

Yung Wu

Elected

94.22%

5.78%

 

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

