The "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Research Report by Mechanism of Action, by Drugs, by Technology, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market size was estimated at USD 3,785.23 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,378.75 million in 2021, at a CAGR 16.04% to reach USD 10,727.58 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, including
- Abbvie Inc.
- ADC Therapeutics
- Agensys, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
- Concortis Biotherapeutics
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Immunomedics Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Oxford BioTherapeutics
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Seagen, Inc.
- Seattle Genetics Inc.
- Synthon Holding B.V.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide
5.1.1.2. Growth in R&D activities and strong product pipeline
5.1.1.3. Surging geriatric population base
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High manufacturing cost of ADC
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing investment in biopharma R&D
5.1.3.2. Positive prospect in low market penetration nations
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Challenges related to downstream processing of Antibody Drug Conjugate
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by Mechanism of Action
6.1. Introduction
6.2. CD30 Antibodies
6.3. HER2 Antibodies
7. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by Drugs
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adcetris
7.3. Kadcyla
8. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cleavable Linker
8.3. Linkerless
8.4. Non-cleavable Linker
9. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood Cancer
9.3. Breast Cancer
9.4. Leukemia
9.5. Lymphoma
9.6. Multiple Myeloma
9.7. Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer
10. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Academic Research Institutes
10.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.4. Biotechnology Companies
10.5. Hospitals
10.6. Others
10.7. Specialized Cancer Centers
11. Americas Antibody Drug Conjugate Market
12. Asia-Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugate Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugate Market
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
15. Company Usability Profiles
