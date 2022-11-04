DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Antiparasitic Drugs Market, by Product Type, by Route of Administration, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antiparasitic drugs treat parasitic infections. These infections result from parasites, which are tiny organisms that live on or inside people and animals. There are various antiparasitic drugs, each drug targets a specific parasite.
Antiparasitic drugs treat several kinds of infections that result from a thousand types of parasites. Three main types of parasites which can make people sick are, Ectoparasites, Helminths, and Protozoas, which are treated with antiparasitic drugs such as anticestodal drugs, antitrematodal drugs, antinematodal drugs, antimalarials agents, antibabesial agents, antiamoebic agents, trypanocidal agents, antileishmanial agents, antiscabietic agents, and pediculicides.
Market Dynamics
Governments of various countries, non-profit organizations, and some market players such as Novartis, etc. are involved in initiatives and campaigns to increase the widespread use of antiparasitic drugs and improve the treatment of tropical diseases including parasitic illness such as malaria, leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, etc. This would in turn increase demand for antiparasitic drugs and hence fuel growth of the global antiparasitic drugs market over the forecast period.
For instance, in October 2021, The President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) of the U. S. launched a new five-year strategy, 'End Malaria Faster', with the goal of eliminating malaria within a generation, contributing to global targets of saving more than 4 million lives and averting 1 billion cases by 2025. The five-year PMI strategy seeks to reduce health inequities, improve disease surveillance, and continue to save lives.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global antiparasitic drugs market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global antiparasitic drugs market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Watson International Limited, Vivaldis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Viatris Inc., Novartis AG, AdvaCare Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Aurobindo Pharma
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global antiparasitic drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global antiparasitic drugs market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Product Type:
- Anthelmintics
- Anticestodal Drugs
- Antitrematodal Drugs
- Antinematodal Drugs
- Antiprotozoal Agents
- Antimalarials Agents
- Antibabesial Agents
- Antiamoebic Agents
- Others (Trypanocidal Agents, Antileishmanial Agents, etc.)
- Ectoparasiticide
- Antiscabietic Agents
- Pediculicides
Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Injectable
- Topical
Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Application:
- Human Health
- Animal Health
- Crop Health
Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA.*
- Company Overview
- Material Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- Cipla Limited
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Watson International Limited
- Vivaldis
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Viatris Inc.
- Novartis AG
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Lupin
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Aurobindo Pharma
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hvltk
