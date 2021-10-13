GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Anunta Tech ( www.anuntatech.com ) today announced it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.
Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.
Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.
Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO and Deputy Managing Director, Anunta Tech said, “This recognition validates our top-notch consistent methodology and robust processes for Azure adoption in alignment with customers’ expected outcomes. Anunta has been at the forefront of driving innovation in DaaS by following best practices in cloud adoption and designing solutions that generate tangible business outcomes.”
Speaking on the recognition, Vinod Jeyachandran, CTO Anunta Tech noted, “DaaS is now the mainstream technology for businesses wanting to embrace the benefits of distributed work. Last year we launched DesktopReady, focused on small and mid-market customers, that leverages Azure Virtual Desktop technology to provide customers with a fully managed and complete virtual desktop solution. DesktopReady provides both automation and services to deliver secure Modern Workspaces. This recognition attests the strong domain expertise of our teams in helping customer become agile.”
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Anunta Tech clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”
About Anunta:
Anunta is an industry-recognized Managed Desktop as a Service provider focused on Enterprise DaaS, Packaged DaaS, and Digital Workspace technology. We have successfully migrated 500,000+ remote desktop users to the cloud for enhanced workforce productivity and superior end-user experience.
Since its inception, Anunta has been empowering its customers globally with sustainable, secure, and scalable, managed DaaS offerings for business resiliency and workplace transformation. We are Top Tier partners with all the major technology OEMs (VMware, Microsoft, and Citrix) and cloud platform providers involved in virtualization technologies, particularly desktop virtualization. We have been consistently adding value to our customers by delivering excellence in design, onboarding, migration, and Day 2 packages by delivering cloud desktops across the most complex and varied use-cases.
For more information, visit https://www.anuntatech.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005558/en/
CONTACT: Alok Ranjan
E:alok.ranjan@anuntatech.comIshan Sahni (Ruder Finn)
E:sahnii@ruderfinnasia.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MARYLAND
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Anunta Tech
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/13/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/13/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005558/en