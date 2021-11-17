STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
AnyDesk, one of the world’s leading providers of remote desktop software, has secured more than €60m ($70m) in Series C funding in a combination of primary and secondary investment led by its new strategic partner General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Existing investors Insight Partners, EQT Ventures and Possible Ventures also participated in the round. With this investment, AnyDesk’s current valuation reaches €600 million (ca. $650 million). The funds will help to further accelerate AnyDesk’s growth as the company develops new products and scales its team. Achim Berg, Operating Partner at General Atlantic, will join the advisory board to support AnyDesk in further expanding into new markets globally.
AnyDesk, based in Stuttgart, developed a proprietary software solution that provides users with secure remote access and delivers remote support on any device running across all major operating systems. AnyDesk capitalized on the accelerated shift to a hybrid working environment fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and expects to pass the milestone of 500 million downloads in December 2021. In 2022, AnyDesk plans to offer its business customers even more functionality with a particular focus on enterprise features and localization for improved ease of use in markets across the globe.
Philipp Weiser, Founder and CEO of AnyDesk, said: “It is our vision to help shape a more efficiently connected, digitized world, and our technology is one of the keys that will help us collectively get there without compromising on the reliability and security that our customers expect from us. We are proud to have such a renowned partner as General Atlantic on board for our journey. As an investor with a global reach, General Atlantic will help us to continue scaling and growing in new markets as we strive to connect a rapidly growing global audience through our technology.”
Achim Berg, Operating Partner at General Atlantic, added: “The tech industry is driving significant innovation in the German business landscape, particularly within the software and IT service sector. AnyDesk is a strong example of the agile, forward-thinking companies that are shaping Germany on a broad scale. We believe in the company’s ability to create next-generation solutions that meet the needs of this new era of remote work and are thrilled to support Philipp Weiser and the AnyDesk team as they continue to set new standards for the industry.”
Christian Figge, Managing Director of General Atlantic, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with AnyDesk on the journey ahead. We were particularly impressed by the activity levels on a global scale based on a technology stack that is built for a connected multi-platform, hybrid working environment world. We will support the company in further extending its offering for enterprise customers globally.”
About AnyDesk
AnyDesk is one of the world’s leading providers of remote desktop software. The scale-ups innovative solutions have already been installed more than 500 million times. In 2020 alone, the number of downloads doubled, making AnyDesk one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Europe. The company is in more than 190 countries, with over 80,000 customers who rely on their software, including internationally renowned companies such as Bosch, McDonald’s and Google. The Stuttgart-based company enables users a secure way to remotely access one device to another, with all common operating systems and from cell phones to mainframes. The key factor in AnyDesk’s success story is its high, memory-efficient image quality, which enables users to work fluidly with bandwidths as low as around 100 kbps. With this product feature, AnyDesk scores over its global competitors. Further Information: Website | Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
About General Atlantic
General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $78 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2021, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Stamford. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com
