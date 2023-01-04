IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--
Going above and beyond other solutions, AONDevices (AON) has created a full stack of Machine Learning (ML) hardware and software technologies to reduce OEMs’ development cycle from months to weeks or even days.
With the integrated AON solution, customers can quickly add new high performance, super lower power AI-driven audio capabilities and multi-sensor fusion in devices such as smartphones, earbuds, smart remote controls, security cameras and many more. The AONDevices AON1100™ solution, for example, enables high performance multi wake word detection, on-device voice commands, multi acoustic event detection, speaker identification, accent adaptation, gesture recognition, presence detection and more at a fraction of the power of competing solutions.
AONDevices’ solution consists of:
- ML Chips
AON offers its edge-AI processor in two forms: selling high performance ultra-low power ML chips and selectively licensing processor IP cores.
- System/ML Algorithms
AON chips and processor IP cores come with integrated ML optimized algorithms at no extra cost.
- ML Tool Suite
AON licenses a tool suite that includes data collection, advanced data augmentation, inference software, and adaptive training tools.
- ML Training Services
AON offers fast time-to-market training services utilizing small datasets.
“We offer a true end-to-end solution that includes super low-power hardware, state-of-the-art algorithms, easy to use software tools and effective training services. Thanks to the efficiency of our tools, we can produce models for new use cases in a matter of hours or days instead of weeks or months as typically seen in other solutions” says Germaine Ewing, business development director at AONDevices.
Pricing, Availability and Demos
The AON1100 solution is available now. IP cores are available to high volume customers for integration in SoCs. Contact info@aondevices.com for pricing and additional information. AONDevices will demonstrate its AON1100 Edge AI processor at CES 2023 in Las Vegas January 5-8, at booth #9974 LVCC North Hall.
Please connect with AONDevices at info@aondevices.com to schedule an appointment.
About AONDevices
AONDevices is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in application-specific edge AI solutions with high accuracy at ultra-low power. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. visit www.aondevices.com
AONDEVICES is a registered trademark.
