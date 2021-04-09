The 2021 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys hockey, as voted on by statewide media:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brody Lamb, Dodge County

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Brody Lamb, junior, Dodge County

Forward — Kyle Kukkonen, senior, Maple Grove

Forward — Carter Batchelder, senior, Eden Prairie

Defense — Jack Peart, senior, Grand Rapids

Defense — Joe Palodichuk, senior, Hill-Murray

Goalie — Jack Wieneke, senior, Maple Grove

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Zam Plante, sophomore, Hermantown

Forward — Luke Levandowski, senior, Rosemount

Forward — Layten Liffrig, senior, Mankato East/Loyola

Defense — Henry Nelson, senior, Maple Grove

Defense — Luke Mittelstadt, senior, Eden Prairie

Goalie — Alex Timmons, senior, Gentry Academy

Past Player of the Year award winners:

2021—Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County

2020—Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown

2019—Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine

2018—Sammy Walker, F, Edina

2017—Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2016—Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2015—Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina

2014—Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids

2013—Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2012—Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East

2011—Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie

2010—Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine

2009—Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls

2008—Aaron Ness, D, Roseau

2007—Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids

2006—David Fischer, D, Apple Valley

2005—Brian Lee, D, Moorhead

2004—Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial

2003—Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley

2002—Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2001—Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2000—Paul Martin, D, Elk River

1999—Dan Welch, F, Hastings

1998—Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing

1997—Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East

1996—Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East

1995—Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead

