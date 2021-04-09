The 2021 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys hockey, as voted on by statewide media:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brody Lamb, Dodge County
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Brody Lamb, junior, Dodge County
Forward — Kyle Kukkonen, senior, Maple Grove
Forward — Carter Batchelder, senior, Eden Prairie
Defense — Jack Peart, senior, Grand Rapids
Defense — Joe Palodichuk, senior, Hill-Murray
Goalie — Jack Wieneke, senior, Maple Grove
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Zam Plante, sophomore, Hermantown
Forward — Luke Levandowski, senior, Rosemount
Forward — Layten Liffrig, senior, Mankato East/Loyola
Defense — Henry Nelson, senior, Maple Grove
Defense — Luke Mittelstadt, senior, Eden Prairie
Goalie — Alex Timmons, senior, Gentry Academy
Past Player of the Year award winners:
2021—Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County
2020—Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown
2019—Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine
2018—Sammy Walker, F, Edina
2017—Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie
2016—Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie
2015—Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina
2014—Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids
2013—Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2012—Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East
2011—Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie
2010—Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine
2009—Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls
2008—Aaron Ness, D, Roseau
2007—Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids
2006—David Fischer, D, Apple Valley
2005—Brian Lee, D, Moorhead
2004—Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial
2003—Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley
2002—Gino Guyer, F, Greenway
2001—Gino Guyer, F, Greenway
2000—Paul Martin, D, Elk River
1999—Dan Welch, F, Hastings
1998—Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing
1997—Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East
1996—Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East
1995—Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead
