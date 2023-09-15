About 13,000 workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits from Detroit’s three automakers
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines Friday after their leaders couldn’t bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history as four-year contracts with the companies expired Thursday night. The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry. U.S. labor is flexing its might at the same time that the companies face a historic transition to making electric vehicles.
Why the United Auto Workers union is poised to strike major US car makers
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers and Detroit’s three big automakers are racing toward a strike deadline. It no longer looks like the union will call on all of its 146,000 U.S. workers to walk off the job. Instead, if there is no agreement by late Thursday night, the UAW will target a few select factories to strike. That’s designed to put pressure on the companies and keep them guessing about the union’s next move. If the strike is a long one, car dealers would start to run short, and buyers might have to turn to nonunion competitors, who could charge higher prices.
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — For a generation and more, Starbucks' throwaway cup has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally. It has also carried a message: I am drinking recognizable coffee. Now, in the name of the environment and sustainability, the company's disposable cup may be on its way to extinction thanks to an unlikely force: Starbucks itself. It's part of the company's goals to cut waste, water use and carbon emissions in half by 2030. Pulling that off will be tricky. It's fraught with risks and provides a window into what companies must do to go from ambitious sustainability targets to meeting those goals.
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week. The alliance that represents studios, streaming services and production companies said in a statement Thursday that they had reached out to leaders of the writers union, and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week. No further specifics were given. No talks are planned between the studios and striking actors. Screenwriters have been on strike since early May. They have had no negotiations with the studios since mid-August, when a handful of meetings led to no progress on a contract.
More than 700 million people don't know when — or if — they will eat again, UN food chief says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations food agency says a global hunger crisis has left more than 700 million people not knowing when or if they will eat again. The agency also says demand for food is rising relentlessly while humanitarian funding drying up. On Thursday, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain told the U.N. Security Council that because of the lack of funding, the agency has been forced to cut food rations for millions of people, and “more cuts are on the way.” She said a series of concurrent and long-term crises “will continue to fuel global humanitarian needs” and the humanitarian community will "be dealing with the fallout for years to come.”
Europe's central bank hikes key interest rate to record high even as recession threat grows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has hiked its key interest rate to a record high. It's pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that's been plaguing consumers, even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession. The increase Thursday of a quarter-percentage point comes as central banks worldwide try to judge how much anti-inflation medicine is too much. They're weighing what’s the right point to halt their swift series of rate hikes before the economy tips into a downturn. The ECB signaled that its 10th straight hike could be its last, shifting its emphasis from raising rates to keeping them high enough for long enough to beat down inflation.
Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest initial public offering since late 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose almost 25% in their stock market debut, in the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years. The shares closed at $63.59, giving Arm a market value of $68 billion. Most consumers use at least one product that contains Arm’s chips, though many people may not be familiar with the company itself. Its chip design is used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. More recently, Arm has expanded into artificial intelligence, smart devices, cloud computing, the metaverse and autonomous driving.
Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up retail spending modestly from July to August as the price of gasoline jumped, cutting into budgets as many families send their kids off to school. Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to a report issued by the Commerce Department on Thursday. A closely watched category of retail sales that excludes auto dealers, gas stations and building materials and feeds into the gross domestic product increased just 0.1% last month compared to the prior month, after a revised 0.7% increase in July. The big rise in gas prices accounted for more than half of the inflation increase recorded in August, the U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday
Stock market today: Asian shares gain, led by China after Beijing eases required bank reserves
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mostly higher, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks. Chip designer Arm Holdings' IPO on Nasdaq also boosted optimism. Arm jumped 24.7% in their debut. The strong welcome could be an encouraging signal for the IPO market, which has slowed since the stock market began tumbling early last year on fears about higher interest rates. Wall Street shares rose after a report said U.S. shoppers spent more at retailers last month than economists expected.
Britain, France and Germany say they will keep their nuclear and missiles sanctions on Iran
VIENNA (AP) — Britain, France and Germany have announced that they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country’s atomic program and its development of ballistic missiles. The measures were to expire in October under a timetable spelled out in the now defunct nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. The three European allies known as E3 had helped negotiate the nuclear deal. In a joint statement on Thursday, they said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord. Iran has violated the sanctions by developing and testing ballistic missiles and sending drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.