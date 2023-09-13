High gas prices push up inflation, but prices overall are slowly moving in the right direction
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped last month largely because of a spike in gas prices, while other costs rose more slowly, suggesting price pressures are easing at a gradual pace. In a set of conflicting data released Wednesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, up from a 3.2% annual pace in July. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 4.3%, a step back from 4.7% in July and the smallest increase in nearly two years. That is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
AP Sources: UAW may strike at small number of factories if it can't reach deals with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night deadline. The union’s leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the moves said. The people didn’t want to be identified because they weren’t authorized to disclose details until President Shawn Fain updates workers Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook Live appearance. At the Tuesday meeting, Fain didn’t say whether the union would target vehicle assembly plants or component factories, one of the people said. The UAW wouldn’t comment Tuesday on its strategy.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French agency says
PARIS (AP) — French regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations. The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates. If they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, it said. A French government agency issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's Lightning cable?
LONDON (AP) — Apple is ditching its in-house iPhone charging plug and falling in line with the rest of the tech industry by adopting USB-C, a more widely used connection standard. A big part of the reason is a European Union common charging rule that’s coming soon for the 27-nation bloc. The USB-C's slim and elongated oval shape is symmetrical and reversible, eliminating one of the common gripes about previous USB versions because there’s no wrong way to plug it in. It also enables faster data transfer speeds, while at the same time supplying power to connected accessories and pumping out a video signal to a monitor.
What to know about renters insurance and what it does and doesn't cover
NEW YORK (AP) — When natural or manmade disasters happen, renters insurance can mean the difference between catastrophe and stability. But new research shows the cost remains prohibitive for many, including in places most frequently and hardest hit by natural disasters. A new analysis from the nonprofit Financial Health Network finds the uneven distribution of insurance coverage tends to leave low-income households lacking policies, especially in states that have experienced the greatest losses due to climate disaster. Fire and many other “catastrophic events” are typically covered to a point, but most policies still exclude earthquakes and floods.
BP leader is the latest to resign over questions about personal conduct
LONDON (AP) — Global energy giant BP is scurrying to find a new chief executive after CEO Bernard Looney became the latest corporate leader to step down amid questions about his personal conduct. Among the most crucial questions facing the board of one of Britain’s biggest and most recognizable companies is whether to recruit a leader who will maintain BP’s goal of eliminating net carbon emissions by 2050 as the oil industry struggles to meet climate commitments. Looney resigned Tuesday after he accepted that he was not “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues.
EU boosts green fuels for aviation: 70% of fuels at EU airports will have to be sustainable by 2050
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU lawmakers have approved new rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the bloc in a bid to help decarbonize the sector. Under the new standards, 2% of jet fuel must be sustainable as of 2025, with this share increasing every five years to reach 70% by 2050. The Parliament says that sustainable fuels will include “synthetic fuels, certain biofuels produced from agricultural or forestry residues, algae, bio-waste, used cooking oil or certain animal fats.” Recycled jet fuels produced from waste gases and waste plastic, as well as renewable hydrogen, will be considered green, while food crop-based fuels and fuels derived from palm and soy materials won’t.
A flotilla of migrant boats from Tunisia overwhelms an Italian island and tests Meloni's policy
ROME (AP) — A flotilla of flimsy boats, crowded with migrants and launched from Tunisia, is overwhelming a tiny Italian island south of Sicily. The arrival of some 120 rickety iron boats that converged on Lampedusa in just over 24 hours has taxed the ability of coast guard and border police to intercept them offshore. Dozens of migrants have eluded authorities by climbing up Lampedusa's rocky shores on their own. The migrants came in great numbers with at least 6,800 of them arriving on Wednesday.
HBCU coalition receives $124M gift from nonprofit funder Blue Meridian Partners
NEW YORK (AP) — The HBCU Transformation Project, a coalition of 40 historically Black colleges and universities, on Wednesday announced a $124 million gift from philanthropic funders Blue Meridian Partners to increase enrollment, graduation rates and employment rates for the schools’ graduates. Michael Lomax, the president and CEO of UNCF, which is acting as an intermediary overseeing the funding, said the grant signals to the philanthropic community that HBCUs are a strong investment. The donation will expand the work of the project, which has already received $75 million from Blue Meridian Partners since 2020. Part of those funds arrived at the start of the pandemic to help participating HBCUs cover their operating costs when the schools had to close.
Stock market today: Wall Street churns after highly anticipated inflation data
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are churning in place on Wall Street after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% Wednesday after drifting between small gains and losses. The Dow was up 58 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.5%. Financial markets initially swung back and forth after the inflation report's release, but professional investors said they don't expect it to change the Federal Reserve's expected track much. The forecast is still for the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its meeting next week.
