Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
UN steps up criticism of IMF and World Bank, the other pillars of the post-World War II global order
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — From the ashes of World War II, three institutions were created as linchpins of a new global order. Now, in an unusual move, the top official in one — the U.N. secretary-general — is pressing for major changes in the other two. Antonio Guterres says the International Monetary Fund has benefited rich countries instead of poor ones. And he describes the IMF and World Bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “glaring failure” that left dozens of countries deeply indebted. Guterres’ criticisms were issued ahead of meetings called by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris next week to address reforms of the multilateral development banks and other issues.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Under court deal, Binance can continue U.S. operations as it battles SEC fraud charges
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Binance have reached a court agreement that lets the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange continue to operate in the United States as it battles SEC fraud charges. Under a consent order filed Saturday, the defendants in the June 5 lawsuit agreed to repatriate all assets held for the benefit of Binance’s U.S. trading customers. The agreement also restricts their spending to ordinary business expenses.
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. regulators say multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai’s popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice posted online Saturday that it received 30 complaints about the problem in 2022 models, of which it estimated 39,500 were on U.S. highways. Hyundai did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press asking if the complaints might lead to a service recall.
$930 million in grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access to every home in the US
The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist. Those places include remote parts of Alaska and rural Texas. The so-called middle mile grants are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles of fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico. The middle mile is the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to enable internet access, composed of high-capacity lines carrying lots of data quickly. The expansion is among several initiatives pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden's administration to expand high-speed internet connectivity.
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It's the company's first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.
Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is 'not negotiating' on 3rd-party app charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reddit is facing an ongoing blackout from some of its most active users after it revealed plans to charge some third-party apps for data access. But despite thousands of communities within the online discussion network going dark this week, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told The Associated Press the company is not changing course. Reddit’s response to the blackout has fueled further outrage among protest organizers, who accuse the company of trying to remove moderators of subreddits who are protesting. Reddit says it is simply enforcing its code of conduct. Reddit’s changes to its data access coincide with the San Francisco-based company's reported plans to go public later this year.
African leaders visit Russia to discuss their peace plan with Putin, after Ukraine trip
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with a group of leaders of African countries who traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” the day after they went to Ukraine. Seven African leaders visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end the nearly 16-month-old war. The African leaders then traveled to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Putin who is attending a business forum in Russia’s second-largest city. Putin and the African leaders weren’t expected to comment after the meeting. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a briefing. The mission to Ukraine is the first of its kind by African leaders.
Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.
