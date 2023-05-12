Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
More red ink: Congressional budget agency projects bigger deficits as debt talks continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office says this year’s projected federal budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion. That's due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues. Overall, the agency expects deficits to increase by $20 trillion in the 2024 to 2033 period, with a caveat that their projections are “subject to a great deal of uncertainty.” The updated 10-year projection comes as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders try to break an impasse on raising the government's debt limit. Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on whether and how to raise the ceiling.
Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed's vice chair, Adriana Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board. Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed’s board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Hispanic American on the Fed’s interest-rate-setting committee. The two nominations arrive as the Fed is grappling with an increasingly fraught economy marked by rising interest rates, still-high inflation and a shaky banking system. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times, to the highest level in 16 years, to combat high inflation. Last week, Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed may now pause its rate increases.
Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand to the entire United States tech investment that's largely concentrated around Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says, “This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders." The application process for cities to receive the tech hubs grants starts Friday.
Pope joins Meloni in urging Italians to have more kids, not pets
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has joined Italy’s conservative premier in encouraging Italians to have more children after Italy registered a record low birth rate last year. Francis urged concrete political action to invert the “demographic winter” that in population terms resulted in the disappearance of a city the size of Bari. He called on Friday for resources to be dedicated to helping couples grow their families. Francis said it was necessary to “plant the future” with hope. The government of Premier Giorgia Meloni is backing a campaign to encourage at least 500,000 births annually by 2033. That's a rate that demographers say is necessary to prevent the economy from collapsing by growing the wage-earning population as retirees draw on their pensions.
The AP Interview: Mitsotakis hopes for better relations with Turkey if reelected as Greek premier
VOLOS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview that he will extend “a hand of friendship” to the winner of the upcoming Turkish election and try to build on the momentum of recently reduced tensions. But Mitsotakis told the AP on Thursday that he hopes the next Turkish government will reconsider its approach to the West. Mitsoakis says that if he is reelected in Greece's own election on May 21 he will maintain what he has called Greece's strict but fair migration policy. That includes robust border patrols on land and at sea and the building of a fence along Greece's land border with Turkey.
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
DALLAS (AP) — The peak summer travel season is almost here, and pilots are stepping up their pressure on major airlines for new contracts that will include higher pay. United Airlines pilots walked picket lines at 10 big U.S. airports on Friday, although they're not on strike. Their protests come right after pilots at American and Southwest voted to authorize strikes. Union officials at United say they might hold a strike vote too. But that doesn't mean your summer trip will be ruined. Federal law makes it very hard for airline unions to conduct strikes, and gives Congress and the president power to block a strike.
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as households get more nervous
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping as a listless week on Wall Street appears to be heading toward a quiet close, even as big worries continue to roil under the surface. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower Friday and on pace for a sixth straight week where it moved less than 1%. The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. A report suggested sentiment among U.S. consumers is tumbling and expectations for long-run inflation are rising. That's worrisome when strong consumer spending has been helping the slowing economy from sliding into a recession. Treasury yields rose after the report.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
