Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a 'soft landing'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the economy has moved in the direction they hoped to see: Inflation continues to ease, if more slowly than most Americans would like, while growth remains solid and the job market cools. When they meet again this week, the policymakers are likely to decide they can afford to wait and see if the progress continues. As a result, they’re almost sure to leave their key interest rate unchanged when their meeting ends Wednesday. The cooling of inflation suggests that the Fed is edging toward a peak in the series of rate hikes it unleashed in March of last year — action that made borrowing much costlier for consumers and businesses.
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near
The auto workers’ strike against Detroit’s Big Three is now in its fourth day. There were no signs Monday of an early breakthrough that might end the strike, and the United Auto Workers have threatened to escalate their walkout against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. President Joe Biden is sending his acting Labor secretary and another top aide to Detroit early this week to see what they can do to bring the two sides together. An administration official says acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling won't be mediators — they won’t be at the bargaining table — but will try to help in any way that the union and the companies think is constructive.
A new breed of leaders are atop the largest US unions today. Here are some faces to know
NEW YORK (AP) — From picket lines in Hollywood to walkouts against Detroit automakers, it's already been a big year for labor organizing — and behind several major showdowns with enormous companies are some of America's largest unions. While unions don’t have the same hold in the U.S. that they did decades ago, something has changed. The boiling point we’re seeing today comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality — including growing pay gaps between workers and top executives as well as COVID-19’s impact on the world of work as many companies rake in record profits. Outspoken union leaders that rose to power in recent years are among the loudest voices during these high-profile labor actions.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of Fed's next meeting on interest rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting on a mostly quiet day of trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher Monday. The Dow was up 76 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Stocks have been see-sawing since early August on uncertainty about whether the Fed is finally done with its drastic hikes to interest rates. Traders almost universally expect the Fed to keep rates steady at its meeting this week, which ends Wednesday. More important will be forecasts the Fed gives on where rates may be heading. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady.
A railroad worker was crushed to death in Ohio by a remote-controlled train. Unions have concerns
Railroad unions are calling for a review after a worker was crushed to death between two cars over the weekend by a remote-controlled train in a CSX railyard in Ohio. The unions that represented carman Fred Anderson said Sunday that his death highlights the need for an in-depth review of the use of remote-controlled locomotives. Every major railroad has used them for years. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Anderson's death. The president of the Transportation Communications Union says regulators need to ensure that remote-control technology is making workers safer and not just “replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street.”
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is starting a U.S. trip in California to talk about technology and artificial intelligence with billionaire businessman Elon Musk. The Israeli leader posted Monday on Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to talk with the Tesla CEO “about how we can harness the opportunities and mitigate the risks of AI for the good of civilization.” Netanyahu’s high-profile visit to the San Francisco Bay Area comes at a time when Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform, while Netanyahu is confronting political opposition at home and abroad. Protesters gathered early Monday outside the Fremont, California factory where Tesla makes its cars.
Turkey's President Erdogan and Elon Musk discuss establishing a Tesla car factory in Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey. During a meeting in New York, where Erdogan is attending the U.N. General Assembly, the two also discussed potential cooperation between Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey’s space program, Erdogan's office said Monday. The statement said Erdogan told Musk that Turkey would welcome cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary licence to offer Starlink in Turkey.
Farmers across Bulgaria protest against Ukrainian grain as EU divide grows
PERNIK, Bulgaria (AP) — Farmers across Bulgaria protested Monday after the government lifted a ban on food products from Ukraine, complaining that the move will cause an influx that drives down prices for local growers. Hundreds of farmers around the country converged in their tractors, many of them waving national flags and honking horns as they blockaded main roads and disrupted traffic. They're angry because Bulgarian lawmakers have allowed imports from Ukraine to resume, saying the ban had deprived the government of tax revenue and led to higher food prices. The European Union also decided not to renew the overall ban on Ukrainian food heading to five member countries. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have since unilaterally imposed their own blockades.
Auto workers' union calls talks with Ford productive as strike continues
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing striking auto workers is describing its latest talks with Ford as reasonably productive. The United Auto Workers' statement came Saturday as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day. Stellantis also gave details about its most recent offer to workers. It raised its wage proposal, bringing it roughly in line with other major U.S. automakers. Stellantis also described a possible solution related to an idled plant in Illinois, one that is a big issue for the union. But the offer left the table after the deadline to avert a strike passed.
Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New York City have kicked off a week of demonstrations seeking to end the use of coal, oil and natural gas blamed for climate change. Sunday's so-called March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton and Kevin Bacon. It was the opening salvo to New York’s Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts are gathering ahead of a new special United Nations summit Wednesday. Protester said they were targeting their efforts at many of the leaders of nations that cause the most heat-trapping carbon pollution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.