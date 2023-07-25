UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. The two sides reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment. Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.
IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon. The IMF on Tuesday released its latest World Economic Outlook. The report projects that global economic growth will slow to an estimated 3% in 2023 and 2024. That's down from 3.5% in 2022. The latest projection reflects a 0.2% increase from the organization’s April projections. The IMF said that despite the slight improvement, global growth remains weak by historical standards.
Elon Musk reveals new 'X' logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents. Effective immediately, the change follows a number of other actions the agency has taken to improve worker safety. The agency in recent years has experienced more threats. In part, those were tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult 'soft landing'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call “immaculate disinflation” — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of Big Tech profit reports
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street waits to hear from some of its most influential companies, and whether their huge rally this year was justified. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher Tuesday, near its highest level in more than 15 months. The Dow was up 59 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%. General Electric jumped after reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected, helping to offset losses for airline stocks. The day's headliners come after trading ends, when Alphabet and Microsoft report their results for April through June. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report showed consumer confidence improved.
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 in July from a revised 110.1 in June. The reading was higher than than the 110.5 economists had expected and was the highest since July 2021. Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and the outlook for the next six months both improved.
General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new Chevy Bolt EV is coming
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors posted $2.54 billion in second-quarter net income, a 52% increase over a year ago. The Detroit automaker said continued strong vehicle sales and pricing, as well as cost cuts, led to the better-than-expected quarter. The company on Tuesday raised its full-year financial guidance with one qualification: that it can negotiate union labor contracts without a strike. Discounts and inventory remained flat as the company sold 19% more vehicles than a year ago in the U.S. GM raised its full-year guidance, forecasting net income of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion. The company also confirmed that a new low-cost Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle is in the works.
Europe's strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval
LONDON (AP) — European Union member states have given final approval for the bloc’s master plan to expand semiconductor production. That clears the path for the EU's massive effort to slash reliance on Asia for computer chips vital for everything from washing machines to cars. The European Council’s ministers signed off on the EU’s Chips Act, which will channel $47 billion in public and private funds and allow state aid for the continent’s semiconductor industry. EU leaders want to use the cash to kick-start massive investments for new chipmaking facilities, doubling the 27-nation bloc’s share of global semiconductor production to 20% by 2030.
Lawmakers press for more scrutiny over China's 'malign influence' at development bank
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers intent on reducing China’s influence on the U.S. economy are seeking to push the Treasury Department to reduce the scale of Beijing’s influence at the Inter-American Development Bank, which supports economic and social development in Latin America and Caribbean. The bipartisan group is introducing legislation Tuesday that would require Treasury to issue a report every two years on the scope and scale of Chinese influence and involvement in all aspects of the bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.