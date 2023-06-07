CNN head Chris Licht is out at the global news network after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates next week but maybe next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Federal Reserve meets next week, Chair Jerome Powell will need to forge a consensus. One group of officials would like to pause their rate increases after 10 straight hikes to allow time to assess whether higher borrowing rates are slowing inflation. But a second group worries that inflation is still too high and thinks the Fed should continue hiking at least once or twice more — beginning next week. So how will Powell achieve an accord between the two? By turning what previously was considered a “pause” into a “skip.” A “pause” might suggest that the Fed won’t necessarily raise its benchmark rate again. A “skip” implies that it probably will — just not now.
Persistent inflation, higher interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The global economy is bouncing back from an an energy price spike fed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But growth will stay below average this year and next. And trouble could emerge as central banks trying to fight inflation push interest rates higher and make borrowing for house purchases and business expansion more costly. That is the outlook Wednesday from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD foresees growth of 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year — below the average pace before the pandemic.
China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is lower than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.
Rishi Sunak goes to Washington with Ukraine, economy and AI on agenda for Biden meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The war in Ukraine is top of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s agenda as he starts a two-day trip to Washington. He's carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. The U.S. and the U.K. are the two biggest military donors to Ukraine, and the war will be the focus of Sunak’s White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday. The breaching of a major dam in southern Ukraine has given the subject added urgency. Sunak also wants to discuss closer economic ties and artificial intelligence during the trip.
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher to the edge of a new bull market
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting higher and hovering near the edge of a new bull market for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher Wednesday. If it finishes the day there, the U.S. stock market’s main measure of health would be 20% above where it was in mid-October. That in turn would mean the end to its painful bear market, which began early last year. The Dow was up 30 points, while the Nasdaq was 0.6% higher. Stocks have charged higher for months as the economy has defied predictions for a recession and a handful of big technology stocks soared to big gains.
Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel
As 30 environment and trade ministers, and 50 CEOs gather in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is taking stock. The conference brings together world leaders on energy, business, environment and climate to accelerate progress on energy efficiency globally. The agency just released a report that shows significant strides in improving energy efficiency. Investment increased 15% globally in one year to $600 billion, and growth is not leading to the traditional parallel growth in emissions. Eliminating wasted energy is the most affordable way to bring goods and services to the people who need them -- while slowing greenhouse gas emissions – which cause of global warming.
BBC, British Airways among big-name victims in MOVEit software hack
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s cybersecurity agency has urged companies to be vigilant after the BBC, British Airways and other firms said their employees’ personal details may have been compromised in a software hack. The companies were the first major victims after hackers successfully breached a popular file transfer software called MOVEit. The Clop ransomware group, thought to be based in Russia, has threatened on its dark web site that stolen data, including personal details such as names and home addresses, could be published. Britain’s National Cyber Security Center says organizations should "take immediate action by following vendor best practice advice and applying the recommended security updates.” MOVEit is a program widely used by businesses to securely share files online.
Bottomless supply? Concerns of limited Canadian hydropower as U.S. seeks to decarbonize grid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An ambitious push to decarbonize Canada’s grid and the nation’s growing demand for green energy is causing concerns in the U.S. that Canadian hydro supplies aren’t as plentiful as they used to be. Importing more of Canada’s historically abundant hydroelectricity is seen as a key component to making the U.S. electric grid carbon-free by 2035, as well as improving energy reliability and cost for American consumers. New England governors are hoping hydropower from Quebec will help the region wean itself off fossil fuels and improve reliability. But lawmakers in Maine are questioning whether Quebec has enough hydropower for approved transmission lines through Maine and New York.
New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft
New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that the automakers’ vehicles are too susceptible to theft. The lawsuit alleges that Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. failed to keep up with other automakers by not adopting immobilizer technology that ensured car ignitions could not be started without their keys. The city claims the vehicle thefts are straining the resources of its police department, as well as negatively impacting public safety and emergency services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.