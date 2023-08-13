He's 'just Ken' but will the 'Barbie' movie change his popularity?
NEW YORK (AP) — On and off the big screen, it’s Barbie’s world and Ken is just living in it. As reflected in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie that tackles the legacy Mattel’s famous doll, Barbie has always been more popular than Ken. For every Ken doll sold today, there’s generally eight to 10 Barbies sold, according to one toy expert. It’s unclear if Warner Bros’ “Barbie,” which was also co-produced by Mattel, will increase Ken production and sales down the line but some expect there to be increased interest. According to market research firm Circana, Barbie sales overall for the U.S. toy industry increased 40% in the last two weeks of July compared to the same period in 2022.
Don't expect quick fixes in 'red-teaming' of AI models. Security was an afterthought
BOSTON (AP) — White House officials concerned about AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas. Some 3,500 competitors have tapped on laptops seeking to expose vulnerabilities in eight leading large-language models representative of technology’s next big thing. But don’t expect quick results. Identifying and fixing flaws will take time and many millions of dollars. Current AI models are simply too unwiedly, brittle and malleable, academic and corporate research shows. In their training, security was an afterthought.
Yes, inflation is down. No, the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't deserve the credit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even President Joe Biden has some regrets about the name of the Inflation Reduction Act. As the giant law turns 1 on Wednesday, it’s increasingly clear that immediately curbing prices wasn’t the point. Price increases have indeed cooled over the past year, with the inflation rate dropping from 9% to 3.2%. But economists say little to none of the drop came from the law. Harvard University economist Jason Furman says he can't “think of any mechanism” by which the law would have reduced inflation. Furman adds that the law could eventually help to lower electricity bills, given its investments to address climate change.
Biden and House Democrats hope to make curbing 'junk fees' a winning issue in 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is taking on “junk fees,” those extra charges tacked on to plane tickets, hotel rooms, hospital bills and more. Now congressional Democrats are teaming up with the Biden administration and a progressive advocacy group to try to turn a policy initiative into a political rallying cry for next year’s election. They're betting a small but potentially potent kitchen table issue will resonate with voters. Democratic House members have already held events organized with help from the Progressive Change Institute in Detroit and Philadelphia. Similar efforts are planned with lawmakers in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country.
Legal experts question judge's order telling Southwest lawyers to get religious-liberty training
A judge's order requiring “religious-liberty training” by a conservative Christian group is stirring debate among legal scholars. A federal judge in Dallas this week ordered the training for three Southwest Airlines lawyers. The judge blames the lawyers for Southwest defying a previous order he issued in a case involving a flight attendant who said she was fired for expressing opposition to abortion. The religious-liberty training will be done by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group that has gained attention for litigating to oppose abortion, limit transgender rights, and to let businesses decline to serve same-sex couples.
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States picked up in July yet still suggested that inflationary pressures have eased this year since reaching alarming heights in 2022. The producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers— rose 0.8% last month from July 2022. The latest figure followed a 0.2% year-over-year increase in June, which had been the smallest annual rise since August 2020. On a month-to-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3% from June to July, up from no change from May to June. The producer price figures can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise in the coming months.
Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued the order Friday, saying there was probable cause that Bankman-Fried had tried to tamper with two key witnesses against him and maybe others. Bankman-Fried was taken from a courtroom in handcuffs. Prosecutors had pushed for his incarceration. His lawyers insisted he shouldn't be jailed for trying to protect his reputation. The 31-year-old onetime crypto whiz had been living at his parent's California home since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He was staying at home to comply with a $250 million bail package severely restricting his internet and phone usage.
Worldcoin scans eyeballs and offers crypto. What to know about the project from OpenAI's CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — Weeks after its international launch, Worldcoin is drawing the attention of privacy regulators around the world. Kenya's government going so far as to shut down the service indefinitely. The international ID startup also is facing investigations in Europe over whether the biometric data that the company is collecting is truly secure. The goal of Worldcoin and the company backing it, Tools for Humanity, is to give people a form of identification that could never be stolen or duplicated. Worldcoin creates a “World ID” by capturing an image of a person’s irises. It's a creation of Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and offers cryptocurrency worth $50 to $60 to get people to sign up.
UBS ends billions in taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss taxpayers are off the hook from a government-engineered rescue plan that doled out billions to help UBS, the country’s largest bank, take over its ailing rival Credit Suisse. UBS said Friday that it's shut down state support that had made available up to $230 billion to help shepherd through its takeover of Credit Suisse to avert an international banking crisis. UBS said it had repaid billions in loans and liquidity support from the Swiss government and central bank. It's also ended the government’s multibillion offer to buffer the bank against losses. The Swiss finance minister says she wasn't happy about the hastily arranged merger in March but that it was necessary stabilize the financial center.
US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group. That's one of Russia's largest conglomerates, with interests in oil, natural gas and banking. The sanctions announced Friday are part of continued efforts to place restrictions on the Russian economy since the invasion of Ukraine. Also sanctioned is the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. That group is involved in the technology sector, and the Treasury Department says it has helped Russia counteract other sanctions stemming from the war. The sanctions against the four individuals would block access to their U.S. properties and financial interests.
