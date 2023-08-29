US consumer confidence wanes as summer draws to a close
American consumers are feeling less confident as summer comes to a close as high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July. The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both measures saw significant declines in August. Consumers’ view of current conditions fell to 144.8 from 153, and the index for future expectations slid to 80.2 from 88 in July. A reading below 80 historically signals a recession within a year.
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says for many Americans the cost of one drug can be “the difference between life and death” as his administration announces the first drugs that’ll be targeted for price negotiations in an effort to cut Medicare costs. The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are on the list of 10 drugs announced Tuesday. The federal government will take a first-ever step: negotiating those drugs' prices directly with manufacturers. The move is expected to cut costs for some patients but faces litigation from the drugmakers and criticism from Republican lawmakers. Tuesday's announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by the Democratic president last year.
Top Chinese official tells the US commerce secretary he's ready to improve cooperation
BEIJING (AP) — The top Chinese official in charge of economic relations with Washington has told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo he's ready to “make new positive efforts” to improve cooperation following an agreement to reduce trade tension. The agreement on Monday is the most substantial result to date out of a string of visits by American officials to Beijing over the last three months to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades. Vice Premier He Lifeng said he was ready to “make new positive efforts to deepen our consensus and extend our cooperation.” The two governments would launch an “information exchange” about U.S. controls on technology exports that irritate Beijing, though Raimondo defended the curbs as necessary.
Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers who don't have Prime memberships
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed that the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks. The consumer education website Consumer World said Monday that for now, the new $35 minimum seems to apply to customers based on where they live.
When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it's not just the entertainment industry that's being hurt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been more than 100 days since members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working and more than a month since the actors union joined them. The financial ripples that the strikes have caused are wide-reaching. It's affected the obvious industries like studio rentals, set construction, props and makeup to things like coffee shops near studios and dry cleaning for costumes. All across Los Angeles, companies large and small are feeling the effects. The last writers strike took three months to resolve and is conservatively estimated to have cost $2.1 billion. This time around, the number will be harder to measure.
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem on Tuesday was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause is still under investigation. Toyota later said production will be back up Wednesday. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might have been affected.
Stock market today: Wall Street quiet ahead of reports on consumer confidence, job openings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slightly higher in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of some potentially market-moving jobs data and a survey reflecting consumers’ feelings about the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow was essentially unchanged as trading opened Tuesday. At 10 a.m., investors will get an update on consumer confidence, which is expected to remain strong in August. Also Tuesday, the government will issue a report on job openings in July. Best Buy shares rose a little more than 4% after the consumer electronics retailer beat Wall Street forecasts, even as second-quarter profit and sales declined from a year ago.
London’s plan to charge drivers of polluting cars sparks protests and stirs political passions
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license-plate reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that comes into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism is evidence that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the plan will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths a year in the British capital. Critics say it’s a cash grab that will penalize suburban residents who depend on their cars for work and essential travel. Some backers of the plan say opposition is being exploited by cynical politicians and conspiracy theorists.
As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up nationally, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S. President Joe Biden is counting on critical labor support as he campaigns for a second term in office, holding his first re-election campaign rally at a Pennsylvania union hall in June, declaring: “I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history.” The White House and Treasury on Monday issued a joint analysis on the state of labor unions and the administration's role in protecting them.
How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud, and make it easier to pay
NEW YORK (AP) — Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword of 2023 ever since ChatGPT made its public debut earlier this year, with businesses, schools, universities and even non-profits looking for ways to integrate AI in their operations. John Kim, chief product officer for PayPal, spoke with The Associated Press about how the company is using the early proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies in its business, as well as PayPal’s future in payments when there’s so much competition. Kim say PayPal plans on launching three new products with ties to AI in the next 120 days.
