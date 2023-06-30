The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs. At the same time, consumers barely increased their spending last month, boosting it just 0.1%, after a solid 0.6% gain in April. The inflation index showed that prices rose 3.8% in May from 12 months earlier, down sharply from a 4.4% year-over-year surge in April. And from April to May, prices ticked up just 0.1%. Still, last month’s progress in easing overall inflation was tempered by an elevated reading of “core” prices, a category that excludes volatile food and energy costs.
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as it heads for a winning week, month and first half of year
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising again after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing across the country. The stock market is heading for the close of a winning week, month and first half of the year. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher early Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 193 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% higher. The market has rallied through 2023 in part because the economy has been able to avoid a long-predicted recession. Wall Street hopes inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to rates.
Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that won't stop central bank rate hikes
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags. It also won't stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy. The European Union statistics agency said Friday that annual rate of 5.5% is down from 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. While that's a big drop from the peak of 10.6% in October, persistently high prices in the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom pushed some of the world’s top central bankers to make clear they are going to keep raising rates and leave them there until inflation drops to their 2% goal.
Medical credit cards may lead patients to overpay for their health care, Democrats warn
NEW YORK (AP) — A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended. Further the senators want the CFPB to make sure that these cards _ which historically were used for elective procedures like cosmetic dentistry, dermatology, vision and in veterinary clinics _ are not being used in lieu of need-based programs that hospitals and other health organizations should apply to a patient’s finances before forcing them to take on debt.
Cheaper competition for Humira is hitting the market, but savings will depend on your insurance
Patients who take the autoimmune disease treatment Humira may see some price relief when several lower-cost, biosimilar versions of the AbbVie drug reach the U.S. market in July. But lower pharmacy bills may not happen right away for some patients, if at all. It'll depend largely on how pharmacy benefit managers and insurers handle the new products. Biosimilars are lower-cost versions of a biologic drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration after regulators determine that they are highly similar to the original product. Scientists make biologic drugs from living cells.
Company executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules
LONDON (AP) — More than 150 executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world’s most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. In an open letter to EU leaders Friday, the executives say the upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies in Europe to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT. Those who signed include officials at French planemaker Airbus and carmaker Renault and Dutch beer giant Heineken. They say the 27-nation bloc’s groundbreaking legislation may put shackles on the development of generative AI and lead companies and investors to flee to the U.S.
In workaholic Japan, 'job leaving agents' help people escape the awkwardness of quitting
TOKYO (AP) — In Japan, a nation reputed for loyalty to companies and lifetime employment, people who job-hop are often viewed as quitters. And that’s considered shameful. Enter “taishoku daiko,” or “job-leaving agents." Dozens of such services have sprung up in the last several years to help people who simply want out. Founded in 2020, Guardian, a taishoku daiko service, has helped a variety of people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, escape less painfully from jobs they want to quit. That includes people who worked in a Shinto shrine, a dentist's office and law firm to convenience store and restaurant staff.
How Mecca is the lynchpin for Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism drive
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is pumping billions of dollars into the holy city of Mecca to meet its ambitious economic targets, with high-end hotels, apartment blocks, retailers and restaurants planned for areas around the Grand Mosque. The kingdom wants to attract more than 30 million religion tourists per year by 2030 and for tourism to make a bigger contribution to the economy. The government is homing in on religious tourism because the demand already exists. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s two most sacred cities, Mecca and Medina. Neighboring Dubai and Qatar can never compete with this offering, even as they host global events and major sporting competitions.
Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says companies that produce machines that make advanced semiconductor processor chips will be required to have export licenses before they can sell them overseas starting in September. The government said Friday that the new measure, which was first announced in March, “is country neutral.” But it is seen as part of a U.S. policy that aims to restrict China’s access to materials used to make such chips, which can be used in military technology. Notably, the requirement affects ASML, the world’s only producer of machines that use extreme ultraviolet lithography to make advanced semiconductor chips. The Dutch government has prohibited the Veldhoven-based company from exporting some of its machines to China since 2019.
