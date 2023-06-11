China struggles with weak post-COVID economic recovery
SHIYAN, China (AP) — China's manufacturing and consumer spending are weakening after a strong start to 2023 after anti-virus controls ended. Automakers and other companies are struggling to rebuild sales and sending salespeople abroad to revive their export businesses following a three-year gap. Economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter’s 2.9%, but forecasters say the peak of that recovery might already be past. The Yizhuan Automobile Co., which makes trash and dump trucks, says sales are up only by single-digit percentages from last year's depressed level. Retail spending is weaker than expected at a time when many consumers fret over the economic outlook and their jobs.
More companies setting 'net-zero' climate targets, but few have credible plans, report says
BONN, Germany (AP) — A growing number of companies are pledging to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to curb climate change, but a report says the goal is rarely supported by a credible plan. According to the report published Monday, the number of publicly listed corporations aiming for net zero increased from 417 to 929 since late 2020. Researchers say they found that less than 5% of the companies they examined met basic credibility criteria. They say companies often fail to include the emissions caused by their products in their emission tallies. The idea behind net zero is to stop adding planet-warming gas to the atmosphere, either by preventing emissions in the first place or removing an equivalent amount.
Report: Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and gives about $1.5 billion annually to back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the newspaper that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father. But he noted that the two “think alike.” Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.
Illumina CEO resigns amid pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn
NEW YORK (AP) — Gene sequencing test maker Illumina Inc. says its board has accepted the resignation of its CEO and director, Francis deSouza, effective immediately. The announcement was made Sunday. Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, has been named interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a new CEO. Illumina said deSouza, named CEO in 2016, will stay on in an advisory capacity until July 31. The resignation comes as the San Diego-based company has been locked in a monthslong heated battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, over its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail. Icahn had urged shareholders to vote out its chairman, John Thompson, and deSouza. Company shareholders voted out Thompson in late May.
Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A first-of-its kind trial in Montana will decide if the constitutional right to a healthy, livable climate is protected by state law. Experts say a ruling against the state could set an important legal precedent but is unlikely to change policies in fossil fuel-friendly Montana. Two weeks of testimony starting Monday will include 16 young plaintiffs hoping to call out state officials for promoting policies encouraging oil, gas and coal development while failing to curb planet-warming emissions. Experts for the state are expected to downplay climate change impacts and Montana’s contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Federal regulators promise safety review at all the major freight railroads
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say they plan to conduct safety investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year. That's after the Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern’s safety culture. A report will be released soon on what investigators found at Norfolk Southern after the fiery February derailment that prompted the evacuation of half of East Palestine, Ohio. The crash has sparked intense interest in railroad safety nationwide and prompted several proposed reforms in Congress. Railroad unions have been raising concerns that operating changes and deep cuts the railroads have made over the past six years have made trains riskier. But the railroads maintain they haven't sacrificed safety as they became more efficient.
SEC lawsuits against cryptocurrency companies raise questions about industry's future
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two recent lawsuits filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges have reopened tensions between the government and a volatile industry that has been marred by scandals and market meltdowns. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase are the latest in an ongoing tussle between government officials who describe the crypto industry as the “Wild West” and creators of digital assets who seek to legitimize cryptocurrency as a currency of the future. Industry leaders say that with their latest actions, U.S. regulators are now more clearly signaling that they seek to ensure that cryptocurrency has no room in the traditional financial system.
Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended by president
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after he was suspended by the country’s new president. Godwin Emefiele has served as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for the past nine years. Nigeria’s Department of State Services said in a statement on Saturday that he was arrested "for some investigative reasons.” The central bank chief was suspended from office on Friday night and asked to immediately hand over power to his deputy. Emefiele has been investigated in the past for alleged financial crimes although a judge found no evidence to support the allegations. Analysts say his removal from office was expected. They cited some policies he introduced in recent months which were seen as controversial.
With GM and Ford embracing Tesla's EV charging technology, here's what it means for consumers
DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla’s charging stations, the largest such network in the country. As part of their move, both Detroit-area automakers have decided to adopt Tesla’s EV charging connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station. With GM and Ford joining Tesla’s charging system, the rest of the auto industry may be forced follow suit. If so, it would provide a major victory to Tesla, which would be assured a new and guaranteed revenue stream for years to come.
Car-dependent California seeks to follow New York's lead and save public transit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's transit agencies are asking Democrats who control the state's government to rescue them like Democrats in New York recently did. It's proving to be a much tougher sell in California. The nation's most populous state is far more automobile-reliant than much of the Northeast. The state is projected to have a $31.5 billion budget deficit. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed slashing another $2 billion from transit infrastructure funding to help balance the books. Bay Area Rapid Transit has warned they could be forced to stop running after 9 p.m. and on weekends without additional funding.
